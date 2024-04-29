Coi Leray Speculates That Labels Instigate Beef Between Women Rappers

Coi Leray seems perplexed as to why so many women rappers have bad blood.
The “No More Parties” rapper took to X over the weekend to share her thoughts on the topic and named what she thinks is to blame.
“Idk if you ask me it seem like these labels are behind the female controversy,” Coi wrote. “They see it helps push the music, I wouldn’t be surprised if they the ones behind the fan pages,” she added, indicating that fan accounts sometimes provoke drama between artists.
She then posed a question. “Most of these female rappers not even from the same places !!!! Not from the same hoods….why are we beefing?”
She asked if the same thing happens to women artists in other genres: “Do female pop stars have just as much beef as the female rappers? I’m curious.”
When a fan created a hypothetical scenario involving a feuding Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, Leray responded, “I can’t. I just can’t.”
Leray isn’t immune to her own drama. Last year, she seemingly deaded her beef with Latto after the Atlanta native shouted out Leray at Coachella: “Aye Coi, by the way, I love yo body baby,”
Leray responded via X. “It was the diss record with my name on it that confused me,” she tweeted. “Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment.”
The two had been at odds for some time after Leray took offense to Latto’s song “Put It On Da Floor,” in which she mentioned Coi. "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray / Bitches like to run they mouth, but I'm the type to run a fade,” Latto raps.
But Leray later nodded to Latto on the song "Isabel Marant," rapping, "Yeah I'm on they ass (Yeah) / Hop up out that couch and roll up Latto out the bag.” It’s unclear where they stand now.