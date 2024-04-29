Coi Leray Speculates That Labels Instigate Beef Between Women Rappers

Coi Leray seems perplexed as to why so many women rappers have bad blood.

The “No More Parties” rapper took to X over the weekend to share her thoughts on the topic and named what she thinks is to blame.

“Idk if you ask me it seem like these labels are behind the female controversy,” Coi wrote. “They see it helps push the music, I wouldn’t be surprised if they the ones behind the fan pages,” she added, indicating that fan accounts sometimes provoke drama between artists.