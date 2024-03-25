Drake Says There’s 'Not a N***a on This Earth That Could Ever F*ck With Me' Amid Diss Discourse

According to Drake, no one on the planet we’re all currently sharing "could ever fuck with me in my life."

The "Summer Games" sequel denier made these remarks at a stop on his extensive Big as the What? tour, which recently enlisted Lil Wayne for multiple dates.

"A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling," Drake, who did back-to-back dates at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise this weekend, told the crowd. "I’mma let you know how I’m feeling. Listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking self."

From there, the 6 God detailed the aforementioned Earth assessment while the excitement in the audience grew audibly more intense.

"Because you know how I’m feeling?" Drake asked. "I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 fucking toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life. And that’s how I want you to walk outta here tonight."