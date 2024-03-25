Drake Says There’s 'Not a N***a on This Earth That Could Ever F*ck With Me' Amid Diss Discourse

According to Drake, no one on the planet we’re all currently sharing "could ever fuck with me in my life."
The "Summer Games" sequel denier made these remarks at a stop on his extensive Big as the What? tour, which recently enlisted Lil Wayne for multiple dates.
"A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling," Drake, who did back-to-back dates at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise this weekend, told the crowd. "I’mma let you know how I’m feeling. Listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking self."
From there, the 6 God detailed the aforementioned Earth assessment while the excitement in the audience grew audibly more intense.
"Because you know how I’m feeling?" Drake asked. "I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 fucking toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life. And that’s how I want you to walk outta here tonight."
Unless you’ve been comfortably residing beneath a rock for the past week, then you’ll note that the timing of Drake’s remarks is indeed of interest, as he and J. Cole were recently made the subjects of some choice Kendrick Lamar lyrics on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album.
Namely, Kendrick made a point to reject any and all talk of a "Big 3" in which he’s included alongside Drake and Cole, arguing on "Like That" that it’s instead, simply, "big me."
But that's not all. Amid "Like That" mania, fans started speculating that Future could be shading Drake on the new album's title track. Later, Metro himself responded to further speculation that Future and Drake, once frequent collaborators, were feuding over a woman. In a tweet shared over the weekend, Metro urged listeners to "stop making stuff up for engagement" and instead focus on enjoying art for art's sake.
As for whether Drake and/or Cole should respond to "Like That" on wax, Complex's Jordan Rose has already laid out the pros and cons right here.