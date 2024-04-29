Everything You Need to Know About Tommy Richman

Spring has finally sprung, and Tommy Richman already has a contender for Song of the Summer on his hands with “Million Dollar Baby.”

The song is blowing up at a very fast pace, but before any misguided “industry plant” allegations start flowing, let's set the record straight: Tommy Richman did not pop up out of nowhere. The Virginia-born singer is having a moment right now thanks to the spontaneous combustion of “Million Dollar Baby,” but he’s been making music for a while now, with some of his earliest songs on SoundCloud and Spotify dating back to 2016 .

