Metro Boomin Reveals 'Corny Ass Tweets' Came From Hacker: 'What I Look Like Subbing Savage'

It's clear why Metro Boomin doesn't trust anyone after his phone and accounts were hacked for an extended period.
On Tuesday, Metro went to X and revealed that the hack began nearly two weeks ago, on the release date of his new Future collab album We Don't Trust You, which just hit No. 1.
"Jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh," Metro wrote. "And all those corny ass tweets all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character."
The 30-year-old later clarified that he specifically meant the corny tweets, not all his posts on the platform. "I’ve been tweeting from my other phone since the album dropped," he shared. "I just realized late last night that they got in my socials as well and not just iCloud. I deleted the few tweets that weren’t mine. everything else was me."
Metro said people speculating he was subtweeting his many-time collaborator 21 Savage on Monday should've been a giveaway that something was awry. "What I look like subbing savage and we were on the phone for an hour 2 days ago. Y'all shoulda known something was up then but negativity and bad news travels faster and further than anything else."
Earlier in his run of Tuesday tweets, the superproducer explained that he initially just turned his phone on airplane mode due to a barrage of random phone calls from Toronto. Then his iCloud was hacked and his number was ported to another carrier.
"I had to file a whole police report and wait all week to finally get my shit back," he said.
Metro didn't delete the headline-making tweets where he threw cold water on the idea Drake and Future are beefing over a woman and the one where he celebrated LeBron warming up to "Like That," indicating that those were actually from him.
Breaking down the hack further, Metro showed a screenshot from an email he received about a $23,000 Balenciaga order, along with texts from the person who made the purchase, although the producer joked that the boots weren't his style.
"N***a I would never order these freaky ass boots," he wrote.
The hacker was also "so dumb" that he requested Chanel bags, although it's a completely different brand.
"I was so mad but this part made me laugh a lil bit can't lie," Metro tweeted.
Eventually, the text recipient knew something was up, as the hacker couldn't provide Metro's credit card CVV. Another text also appeared to show that the hacker blocked the recipient.
Metro seemed to be relieved, albeit frustrated with retrieving his phone number from Verizon.
"This is why I never store any music or anything important on any digital cloud, I’m old school. I still keep hard drives in safes," he wrote.
He also pointed to a March 28 tweet warning people not to answer calls or texts from his number "until further notice."
"Tried to tell y'all n***as 4 days ago LOL," he wrote.
We Don't Trust You hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 251,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest week for any album in 2024. "Like That"—featuring the Kendrick Lamar diss heard around the world—topped the Billboard Hot 100.
The extensive hack couldn't shake Metro's gratitude for what he calls one of his career's "biggest moments."
"#1 album #1 song," he wrote. "It’s nothing like me to focus and attempt to thrive off negativity vs these blessings while I’m living through one of the biggest moments of my career thus far. I let a lot slide but slander on my name and character I can’t do."
He also announced he's doing a concert at the Pyramids of Giza on April 30.