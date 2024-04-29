Quavo Raises $50,000 in Support of Gun Violence Prevention at 7th Annual Huncho Day

Huncho tapped his celebrity friends to participate in a day of events, including a football combine, a 7v7 flag football game, and a basketball game. Other notable players included Druski, Stephen Jackson, Flau’jae Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Richard LeConte III, Deivon Smith, King Harris, and more.

Additionally, this year’s Huncho Day debuted the Quavo Cares Social Impact Hub, powered by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, for community and civic organizations to present their service offerings to the Atlanta community. The hub hosted 10 organizations, including Community Justice Action Fund, Everytown, H.O.P.E Hustlers, Live Free, Offender Alumni Association, Headcount, Be SMART, Students Demand Action, Tender Foundation, and The Rocket Foundation. Additionally, the Atlanta City Mayor's Office activated their Resurgens Grant Fund, Office of Film and Entertainment, andATL Year of the Youth divisions at the hub.

Huncho Day was a sold-out affair with 4,000 attendees, allowing Quavo to raise $50,000 for The Rocket Foundation in support of gun violence prevention.