Madlib Sued by Artist Who Created Producer's Animated Alter Ego

Since debuting Lord Quas on "Microphone Mathematics," Madlib has released two official studio albums under his Quasimoto moniker, 2000's The Unseen and 2005's The Further Adventures of Lord Quas, as well as a 2013 compilation project Yessir Whatever. In addition, Lord Quas has been used outside of Quasimoto-related projects, as seen on the cover art of Madlib and Freddie Gibbs' 2019 single "Pinata."

Outside of Quasimoto, which has his own Instagram account, mind you, Lord Quas is regularly depicted on the covers of Madlib projects, such as 2019’s joint album with Freddie Gibbs, Bandana.

The lawsuit accuses Madlib of using Lord Quas as he wants, "without giving Mr. Greigo compensation or credit.” Meanwhile, Greigo claims Madlib filed for his own trademark for Lord Quas, even though he “knew they did not have rights to Lord Quas."

“Mr. Griego brings this action to seek compensation for Defendants’ intentional copyright infringement and to obtain an injunction against their further infringement of his copyright,” the suit reads.