Judge Finds Bankroll Freddie Guilty of Federal Drug and Gun Charges From 2022 Arrest

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie has been found guilty of multiple charges stemming from his 2022 arrest on federal gun and drug charges.

CBS affiliate THV-11 reports the Quality Control artist, real name Freddie Gladney III, was found guilty of one count of marijuana possession and distribution, one count of possession and distribution of a controlled substance, one count of firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of using a communications facility in the furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

The ruling was filed earlier this month with the U.S. District Court in Eastern District Arkansas. Though Bankroll Freddie's sentencing status has not yet been confirmed, it's worth noting that several other charges against the Arkansas native have been dropped.

The news arrives nearly two years after Bankroll Freddie was arrested as part of a federal drug bust. Freddie was charged as part of a 61-count indictment against the Loady Murder Mobb Every Body Killas (EBK) gang, of which law enforcement believes he was associated with.

Officials jsaid of the EBK gang members that they "voluntarily and intentionally conspired" together to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, and marijuana.