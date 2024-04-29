Watch Bad Bunny Attempt Tongue Twisters as He Prepares for Brooklyn Concert

Bad Bunny wasn’t afraid to answer Vogue’s 73-question-long blitz, even in Spanish and while on tour.
Before gearing up for night one of his three-night, sold-out run at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center for his Most Wanted Tour, the Puerto Rican superstar answered a flurry of questions from the veteran publication. At one point, the interviewer even asked Benito (in Spanish) if he “enjoys” tongue twisters—but does anyone really?
The interviewer handed Bad Bunny two tongue twisters, one in Spanish and one in English. The Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana artist called the request “random.”
Bad Bunny warmed up before trying the Spanish tongue twister. He got it right once before the interviewer asked him to say it again but faster. Bad Bunny unfortunately failed, but he successfully said the English one faster: “Benito Bad Bunny bounced back to bouncy blubber bunny barn.”
“It was easier for me to say in English,” he said. “What the hell?”
Bad Bunny has been on his Most Wanted Tour since late February. The North American leg of his tour will wrap on May 26 in Miami, Florida.