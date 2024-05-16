DJ Akademiks Says Drake Has a Strange Sleep Schedule: ‘That's What It Takes to Be Number One’

Drake has been complaining about losing sleep due to news station helicopters flying over his mansion.

It was so bad following the Kendrick Lamar beef, the shooting near Drizzy's residence, and the physical altercation involving his security that he issued a missive to Toronto's CP24 via his Instagram Story, telling the news station that, "anytime after 3 pm works great for me."

But it seems that the “The Heart Part 6” rapper has always kept an odd sleep schedule.

DJ Akademiks said he recently discovered that Drake doesn’t sleep at the same time as all us regular people. The media personality sat down with the Full Send Podcast, sharing that while the 6 God was making For All the Dogs, he randomly called Ak at 6:30 a.m. one day.