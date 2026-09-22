Tay Keith's Estate Facing Almost $200,000 in Claims From Creditors

Two major banks have filed claims against the estate of Tay Keith, alleging that they’re owed almost $200,000.

In four separate legal documents reviewed by Complex, American Express National Bank and the Bank of America have filed claims alleging that the estate of the producer, who died earlier this year of an accidental overdose, owes a substantial amount of money. The two separate claims filed by American Express seek $59,552.83 in connection with a business platinum account in Tay Keith’s name, and $26,692.95 in connection with a platinum account.

Across two legal documents filed by the Bank of America, the estate is alleged to owe $115,353.56 in connection with the purchase of a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The producer, real name Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was found dead at the age of 29 in his apartment on June 18 during a welfare check conducted by the Metro Nashville Police. “BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture,” his family said in a statement. “While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious—a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance. We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the producer had ketamine and mitragynine, a main component of kratom, in his system at the time of his death. A regional medical examiner concluded that the “toxic effects” of the substances were the cause of death.