Music

Tay Keith's Estate Facing Almost $200,000 in Claims From Creditors

Two banks have filed claims against the estate of the late producer, who died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this year.

Tay Keith, circa 2024, in a camouflage-patterned coat and sunglasses standing in front of the Grammy Award's step-and-repeat.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Key Takeaways

  • American Express National Bank and Bank of America have filed creditor claims totaling more than $198,000 against Tay Keith's estate in Shelby County Probate Court.
  • Bank of America's claim seeks $115,453.56 tied to a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS, with the loan originating March 11, 2026, at a 6.99 percent rate.
  • American Express filed two separate claims this month, one for about $60,000 on a Business Platinum account and another for roughly $27,000 on a separate Platinum account.
  • Tay Keith, born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, died June 18 at age 29 without a will, leaving Shelby County Probate Court to settle debts against an estate that includes his music catalog, publishing interests, a Lamborghini, and a stake in Shadow Tequila.

Two major banks have filed claims against the estate of Tay Keith, alleging that they’re owed almost $200,000.

In four separate legal documents reviewed by Complex, American Express National Bank and the Bank of America have filed claims alleging that the estate of the producer, who died earlier this year of an accidental overdose, owes a substantial amount of money. The two separate claims filed by American Express seek $59,552.83 in connection with a business platinum account in Tay Keith’s name, and $26,692.95 in connection with a platinum account.

Across two legal documents filed by the Bank of America, the estate is alleged to owe $115,353.56 in connection with the purchase of a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The producer, real name Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was found dead at the age of 29 in his apartment on June 18 during a welfare check conducted by the Metro Nashville Police. “BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture,” his family said in a statement. “While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious—a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance. We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the producer had ketamine and mitragynine, a main component of kratom, in his system at the time of his death. A regional medical examiner concluded that the “toxic effects” of the substances were the cause of death.

He left behind an estate that includes royalties from his production discography, which is made up of tracks for the likes of Drake, Sexyy Red, BlocBoy JB, and Travis Scott, among others.

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