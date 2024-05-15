If DJ Akademiks goes down, he’s taking everyone with him.

That’s what the media personality is threatening in response to a new sexual assault lawsuit filed against him earlier this week.

On Tuesday (May 14), Akademiks’ ex-girlfriend Ziya Abashe filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, rape, and defamation. Abashe alleges that she was raped by two men in her then-boyfriend’s home, before being raped by Akademiks. The filing includes claims that she woke up to Akademiks "pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her," and that Ak showed her surveillance footage of the attack the day after it happened.

Shortly after news of the lawsuit went public, Ak began a livestream where he adamantly proclaimed his innocence and alleged that the lawsuit is an effort by Roc Nation and Abashe’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, to take him down.

DJ Akademiks has criticized Blackburn in the past, who is also representing Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones in his explosive sexual assault lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. In April, Billboard reported that Judge Denise Cote criticized Blackburn for his history of filing lawsuits designed to "garner media attention" and "embarrass defendants." Akademiks used that report as an opportunity to drag Blackburn during his livestreams and cast doubt on Jones’ case against Diddy, despite several filings from others with similar claims, including Cassie. Ak alleges this lawsuit against him is retaliation from Blackburn for loudly challenging the case against Diddy.

"Let me tell you this about everyone in the industry: if Ak ever goes down, y'all going down with me. 'Cause I hold no secrets for nobody," Akademiks warned. "Could it be that the exact next day I get hit up by a private investigator that works for Diddy alleging that maybe the same thing has happened in five other instances?"