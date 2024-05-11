Drake Complains About Losing Sleep Because of News Station Helicopters Flying Over His House

Drake is struggling to get some rest after weeks of going back and forth with Kendrick Lamar.
Shortly after the beef hit a boiling point—when Lamar dropped new West Coast anthem "Not Like Us"—madness ensued around the 6 God's Toronto property. First, a shooting took place near the residence on Tuesday morning (May 7), with Drake's security guard being wounded and hospitalized while the suspect reportedly "fled in a vehicle."
Two days after the shooting an individual tried to gain access to Drake's mansion, even getting into an altercation with his security detail, before being taken to a local hospital. During both events, Drake was not harmed, but the artist's sleep schedule has been altered significantly as a result.
While reporting on these incidents, Toronto news station CP24 has allegedly issued helicopters to fly over the property. In his Instagram Stories, Drake wrote a message to CP24, asking for a chance to snooze.
"@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep," he wrote. "Anytime after 3 pm works great for me."
Drizzy's Bridle Path mansion, known as "The Embassy" was also on the cover art of Lamar's "Not Like Us" single, with markers for registered sex offenders. It's unclear if the increasing incidents on the 6 God's headquarters are related.
For now the feud has cooled, but maybe if Drake can catch some Z's we'll get a follow-up to "The Heart Part 6."