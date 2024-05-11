Drake Complains About Losing Sleep Because of News Station Helicopters Flying Over His House

Two days after the shooting an individual tried to gain access to Drake's mansion, even getting into an altercation with his security detail, before being taken to a local hospital. During both events, Drake was not harmed, but the artist's sleep schedule has been altered significantly as a result.

While reporting on these incidents, Toronto news station CP24 has allegedly issued helicopters to fly over the property. In his Instagram Stories, Drake wrote a message to CP24, asking for a chance to snooze.

"@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep," he wrote. "Anytime after 3 pm works great for me."