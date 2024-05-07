Report: Cops Investigating Shooting Near Drake’s Toronto Home, Drake Unharmed in Incident

Police are investigating a shooting in Toronto near a home owned by Drake.

Tuesday morning, reports started coming in that a shooting had taken place overnight in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path residence, though said reports made clear Drake was not believed to be injured or otherwise involved in the incident. In a tweet, the Toronto Police Service reported a shooting had taken place around Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave E. just after 2:00 a.m. local time. Per police, a suspect "fled in a vehicle," while the initially unidentified man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with "serious injuries."

A report from CityNews Toronto, meanwhile, cites paramedics as confirming that the injured man’s injuries, though serious, are not life-threatening. Law enforcement officials also told the outlet that Drake was not the man injured in the shooting, the circumstances of which remained unclear as of this writing.