Report: Cops Investigating Shooting Near Drake’s Toronto Home, Drake Unharmed in Incident

Details on the incident remained scarce Tuesday morning though it was reported that a man was shot and hospitalized.

May 07, 2024
Drake exits vehicle, greeted by man in suit, surrounded by onlookers and camera flashes; casual attire. Used in music article context
Image via Getty/Gotham/GC Images
Police are investigating a shooting in Toronto near a home owned by Drake.

Tuesday morning, reports started coming in that a shooting had taken place overnight in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path residence, though said reports made clear Drake was not believed to be injured or otherwise involved in the incident. In a tweet, the Toronto Police Service reported a shooting had taken place around Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave E. just after 2:00 a.m. local time. Per police, a suspect "fled in a vehicle," while the initially unidentified man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with "serious injuries."

A report from CityNews Toronto, meanwhile, cites paramedics as confirming that the injured man’s injuries, though serious, are not life-threatening. Law enforcement officials also told the outlet that Drake was not the man injured in the shooting, the circumstances of which remained unclear as of this writing.

A look at the scene surrounding the home of rapper Drake as police investigate a shooting in the upscale area. Police confirm to @CityNewsTO that Drake was NOT the man injured. pic.twitter.com/V0J3Y1KdDY

— Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) May 7, 2024

This story is being updated.

