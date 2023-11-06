DJ Akademiks Says Drake Called Him Up Over SZA Insults

Drake stood ten toes down for SZA when it mattered most.

On Fri., hip-hop media personality DJ Akademiks sat down with DJ Vlad and discussed the For All the Dogs rapper personally hitting him up in defense of SZA.

During a Rumble stream in August, Akademiks went after the SOS artist with insults about her weight and alleging that she had cosmetic surgery. The insults came after SZA reportedly blocked Ak on social media after he shared an image of her wearing a bikini on Twitch and discussed her BBL.

“When Drake called me [about SZA] I was like [what?]” said Ak, to DJ Vlad. “Drake was like, she’s a very close friend of his. It was a very friendly call. He was just kind of trying to see what I thought about it because he was like ‘Ak, I rock with you too.’ They were doing the album at the time and he was like, ‘She’s affected by things like that.’"

On For All the Dogs, SZA guested on "Slime You Out" (which had a somewhat messy rollout) and follow-up single "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring Sexyy Red.