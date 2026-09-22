JD Unveils Liverpool-Inspired Nike Air Max 95 For ‘1.10 Day’

JD Sports is celebrating the second-ever 1.10 Day with the release of a Nike Air Max 95 inspired by Liverpool. The new ‘Liverpool’ edition draws on the city’s architecture, waterfront and culture, with references to its local identity worked throughout the shoe. It drops on October 1 (1.10).



JD launched 1.10 Day last year as an annual celebration of the Air Max 95 and its connection with Liverpool. The silhouette is known in the city as the ‘110’, the nickname being derived from its original £110 price tag, and has become a mainstay of Liverpool street style in the decades since. After kicking things off with an in-store community event last year, JD is going bigger for year two, marking the occasion with a shoe designed specifically around the city and its relationship with the 110.



The Liverpool edition comes dressed in ‘Rust Factor’ and ‘Steam’, a colour palette chosen to reference the city. Rust Factor takes its cues from the red-brick buildings of Liverpool’s historic docklands, while Steam draws on one of its most recognisable symbols: the Liver Bird.



The references continue in the detailing. A reflective lower panel features a brick-inspired graphic, while the sock liner carries a map of Liverpool’s docklands and the River Mersey. The tongue logo combines the original Air Max structure with the Liverpool name, while ‘0151’ – the city’s telephone area code – is embroidered on the reverse.



Underfoot, ‘SCOUSE’ is emblazoned across the outsole, a nod to a sought-after unreleased Air Max 95 sample that featured the same detail.



The Air Max 95 ‘Liverpool’ drops on Thursday 1st October, with limited quantities available. Stay locked on jdsports.co.uk and @jdsports for further release details ahead of the launch.