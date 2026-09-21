Jackson Wang Signs With Jay-Z's Roc Nation, Drops iPhone-Shot Video for New Track "Thank You"

Jackson Wang has signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management, and he’s marking the moment with the rollout of a new song and video.

The video for “Thank You,” Jackson’s first taste of new music since joining Roc Nation, is directed by the 32-year-old artist himself alongside Ojun Kwon. The two opted to shoot the video in black and white using the new iPhone 18 Pro, which was unveiled at the latest Apple Event in Cupertino earlier this month.

Joining Jackson on set were fans from around the globe who scored the chance to take part in the shoot after applications from over 80 countries were fielded, with the pool ultimately whittled down to 30 lucky participants.