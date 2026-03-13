Cardi B Applauds Minneapolis for Protesting ICE: 'Y'all N***as is Not P*ssy'

Cardi B praised Minneapolis for standing up to ICE.
During her Thursday show at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Target Center venue, the Bronx hitmaker levitated above the crowd on a swing as she applauded them.
“Minneapolis, you are such a strong city. I’ve been seeing what’s going on in the news, and we wanna say thank you for your for your resilience, for your resistance,” she said to the sold-out crowd.
“I don't know why those motherfuckers came to this state. Y'all n***as is not pussy. I don't know why they came over here. They must not know how y'all give it up.”
Bardi has been openly critical of ICE’s immigration tactics, most recently slamming the federal agency around the start of her Little Miss Drama Tour. On the opening night of her trek in Palm Desert, she shouted out her Mexican fans and issued a warning to ICE.
“Mexicans in the building?” she said as her audience roared. “Bitch, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they asses. Bitch, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, bitch.”
When Homeland Security caught wind of her comments, the agency clapped back at her, dragging her for her past as an exotic dancer. “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” the organization tweeted.
Minneapolis became a fierce adversary of ICE as more and more agents popped up in the city to deport whomever they deemed to be “illegal” immigrants. In late January, during subzero temperatures and following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, thousands took to the streets to protest ICE’s presence in the city.