Cardi B Applauds Minneapolis for Protesting ICE: 'Y'all N***as is Not P*ssy'

Cardi B praised Minneapolis for standing up to ICE.

During her Thursday show at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Target Center venue, the Bronx hitmaker levitated above the crowd on a swing as she applauded them.

“Minneapolis, you are such a strong city. I’ve been seeing what’s going on in the news, and we wanna say thank you for your for your resilience, for your resistance,” she said to the sold-out crowd.

“I don't know why those motherfuckers came to this state. Y'all n***as is not pussy. I don't know why they came over here. They must not know how y'all give it up.”