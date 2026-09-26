Jay-Z Calls Kanye West 'One of the Most Brilliant Creatives' in HBO Docuseries

Jay-Z is speaking warmly about Ye again, calling his former collaborator "one of the most brilliant creatives we're ever going to see" in his new HBO docuseries, Jay-Z in 8.

The rapper went further in the same exchange, describing a bond he believes is still intact.

"No matter what, he's always ... had this space for me and this reverence as his big brother," Jay-Z says. "Obviously he does his things ... but I know he hasn't lost that feeling."

The conversation unfolds in episode six, while Rick Rubin plays "Jail," the Donda opener that featured Jay-Z.

Rubin frames the fallout over Ye's turn toward extremism as a kind of confinement, likening it to being in jail.