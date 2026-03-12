Celina Powell Claims Offset is Still Obsessed With Cardi B, Says He Talks About Her 'All Day'

Offset is allegedly still hung up on Cardi B.
At least, that’s what Celina Powell said on a new episode of the One Night With Steiny podcast.
“When all the cameras are down, he’s not online, all this man wants to do is go gamble and fuck and cuddle and talk about Cardi B all day. That's all he want to do,” Powell said at around the 55:00 minute mark of the video below.
“I could be like, ‘How's the weather?’ He’d be like, ‘It's really nice, but you know what? I think it's cold where Cardi’s at. And you know what? Fuck that bitch. Because when I was with her, it was warm.’ Like, I swear to God, it's so crazy how he talks about her,” Powell added.
Offset and the controversial social media personality go way back. In late 2017, Powell claimed she was pregnant with the Migos rapper’s baby, which he and Cardi later denied. He then alleged that she was attempting to extort him for $50,000 in exchange for an abortion.
In more recent Offset and Powell-related news, Celina posted a video in January that appears to show her and Offset in bed. “Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy,” she captioned the social media post.
A week later, she claimed that Offset was threatening her daily and owes her thousands. “If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Tired of this grown man threatening me almost every day and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+.”