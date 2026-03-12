Celina Powell Claims Offset is Still Obsessed With Cardi B, Says He Talks About Her 'All Day'

Offset is allegedly still hung up on Cardi B.

At least, that’s what Celina Powell said on a new episode of the One Night With Steiny podcast.

“When all the cameras are down, he’s not online, all this man wants to do is go gamble and fuck and cuddle and talk about Cardi B all day. That's all he want to do,” Powell said at around the 55:00 minute mark of the video below.

“I could be like, ‘How's the weather?’ He’d be like, ‘It's really nice, but you know what? I think it's cold where Cardi’s at. And you know what? Fuck that bitch. Because when I was with her, it was warm.’ Like, I swear to God, it's so crazy how he talks about her,” Powell added.