Cardi B Issues Warning to ICE as 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Begins: 'We Gonna Jump They Asses'

During the opening night of her Little Miss Drama tour in Palm Desert on Wednesday (Feb. 11), Cardi B shouted out her Mexican fans and issued a warning to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers coming to her shows. As seen in various clips taken by fans at the show, Cardi B took a break between songs to address the audience. “Mexicans in the building?” she said to rapturous applause. “Bitch, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they asses. Bitch, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, bitch.”

Cardi B, who recently made an appearance during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, has been an outspoken critic of ICE amid the agency’s aggressive tactics in Minnesota and beyond. In comments shared ahead of her performance at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party, she expressed pride in Bad Bunny for standing up against ICE. “I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything,” she said, referring to comments he made at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, where he bagged multiple wins, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. During one of his acceptance speeches, he made headlines by saying “ICE out.” “It just feels like everything is aligned right now,” Cardi added. “It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos, we standing. They standing. We all standing.”

The start of her 35-date Little Miss Drama tour, in support of her album Am I the Drama?, comes amid unconfirmed claims that she and Stefon Diggs recently split. A source recently claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple, who welcomed a child last year, ended their relationship “recently,” but apparently not all hope for reconciliation is lost.