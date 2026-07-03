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Ariana Grande.
Music

Ariana Grande Spams White House TikTok After Her Song Gets Used in ICE Arrest Video

The White House removed "Bye" from a recent TikTok post after Grande spammed the comments section.

Mark Elibert35 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: Rachel Griffin Accurso attends the 2026 Children's & Family Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 02, 2026 in New York City.
Life

Ms. Rachel Visits New Jersey Immigration Detention Center and Sings With Families

The children's education YouTuber visited separated families at New Jersey institution Delaney Hall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
(L-R) Carlos Santana and Becky G.
Music

Carlos Santana and Becky G Confront ICE Fears on New Track 'Mi Gran Amor'

The pan-Latin rock collaboration was written by Edgar Barrera after a friend's ICE detention.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Frankie Jax No Mud
Music

Rapper Frankie Jax No Mad Detained By ICE

It happened on May 14.

Trey Alston52 days ago
Drake on stage with a beard and braided hair, wearing a black shirt. Next to him, people gather around a large ice block structure in a cityscape.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Album: When Will the Ice Melt and Reveal the Release Date?

Drake set up a giant ice structure in Toronto to build up the hype for his long-awaited new album, 'Iceman.'

Complex Staff87 days ago
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Karol. G with long, wavy hair poses confidently in front of a textured wall.
Music

Karol G Says She’s Been Warned About Speaking Out Against ICE: ‘I’m Willing to Say It'

The Grammy-winning Colombian superstar shares concerns about retaliation for speaking out against the United States' immigration enforcement.

Alex Ocho101 days ago
Saul Williams attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Pop Culture

‘Sinners’ Star Saul Williams Is 'Grateful’ for the Experience, Reflects on Larger Issues in the U.S.

Williams, who played the preacher Jedidiah, speaks about Ryan Coogler, the script for 'Sinners,' and how he felt being on a southern plantation for the first time.

Jose Martinez123 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Applauds Minneapolis for Protesting ICE: 'Y'all N***as is Not P*ssy'

Bardi has been openly critical of ICE’s immigration tactics.

tara mahadevan126 days ago
Romeo Santos in a beige suit holds an award on stage, with "Artista del Año Tropical" displayed in the background.
Music

Romeo Santos Reaffirms Support for Immigrants: ‘Some Didn’t Get the Memo’

Romeo's remarks come amid ongoing aggressive tactics from ICE agents in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen147 days ago
Dave Chappelle in a beige coat and sunglasses, standing outdoors among a group of people, some wearing masks.
Pop Culture

Dave Chapelle Lays Flowers at Alex Pretti Memorial in Minneapolis

The comedian was in Minneapolis to perform two shows.

tara mahadevan150 days ago
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Cardi B.
Music

Cardi B Blames Concert Fall on 'Government' After Homeland Security Diss

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker took a spill while performing in Las Vegas after her argument with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Jaelani Turner-Williams153 days ago
(L-R) Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Explains Blunt Dismissal of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

"I can't remember the last halftime show I've been excited for."

Jaelani Turner-Williams153 days ago
A person wearing a "Police U.S. Border Patrol" vest, seen from behind, with a black hood.
Life

Border Protection Officer Accused of Harboring Undocumented Immigrant Niece

Customs and Border Protection officer and supervisor, Andres Wilkinson, was reportedly dating his niece, who was in the country illegally.

Joe Price154 days ago
Steve-O, wearing red glasses and a colorful shirt, smiles while seated in an audience setting.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Apologizes for Widely Criticized Remark About Immigrants, Says He Was Being 'Sarcastic'

"I have been just as horrified and saddened by the atrocities committed by ICE as everyone else," the 'Jackass' star said.

Trace William Cowen154 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Homeland Security Responds to Cardi B's ICE Diss: 'As Long As She Doesn't Drug and Rob Our Agents'

The rapper promised to spray "bear mace" on ICE agents to protect her immigrant fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
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A woman in a black and yellow outfit poses in front of a TikTok Clubhouse sign.
Music

Cardi B Issues Warning to ICE as 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Begins: 'We Gonna Jump They Asses'

Cardi B is an outspoken critic of ICE and made sure to reiterate her thoughts during the first night of her tour.

Joe Price156 days ago
A young boy holding a Grammy award next to a school photo labeled "Conejo Ramos."
Music

Did Bad Bunny Bring Out Boy Detained by ICE in Minneapolis During Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The young boy who appeared during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was not Liam Conejo Ramos.

Alex Ocho159 days ago
Jake Paul in a casual setting with a beard and white shirt; Billie Eilish at an event, wearing a black and white outfit.
Pop Culture

Jake Paul Attacks Billie Eilish Over ICE Criticism: ‘If You Don’t Like ICE Then You Can’t Call 911’

Eilish condemned the federal immigration agency during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

Alex Ocho159 days ago

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