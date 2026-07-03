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From Lil Uzi Vert's iced out grills from Johnny Dang to ASAP Rocky's new 'Grim' belt by Alex Moss, here were some of September 2022's craziest jewelry purchasesLei Takanashi
From Cardi B and Offset's $200,000 chain for Wave to Pusha T's celebratory grills from Gabby Elan here are some of April's biggest celebrity jewelry purchases.Lei Takanashi
In a new interview, Atlanta producer Zaytoven spoke about why he turned down Jeezy’s offer to buy the beat for “Icy” in favor of giving it to Gucci Mane.Joe Price
21 Savage turned himself in to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on gun and drug-related charges in connection with his ICE arrest in February, 2019.Joe Price