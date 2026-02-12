Homeland Security Responds to Cardi B's ICE Diss: 'As Long As She Doesn't Drug and Rob Our Agents'

Cardi B was shaded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after she issued a warning to ICE agents on the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour. While performing at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, on Wednesday night (February 11), the Am I the Drama? rapper shouted out her Mexican fans in opposition to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “Latinos! Latinos! Chill before ICE come get us,” the rapper joked at one point while performing “Taki Taki.”

“Mexicans in the building?” Cardi asked elsewhere during the concert. “Bitch, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they asses. Bitch, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, bitch.”

Homeland Security didn’t find Cardi’s remarks funny and made a scathing reference to her past escapades as an exotic dancer in a tweet on Thursday (February 12). “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” the organization tweeted.