Music

Homeland Security Responds to Cardi B's ICE Diss: 'As Long As She Doesn't Drug and Rob Our Agents'

The rapper promised to spray "bear mace" on ICE agents to protect her immigrant fans.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Cardi B was shaded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after she issued a warning to ICE agents on the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour.

While performing at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, on Wednesday night (February 11), the Am I the Drama? rapper shouted out her Mexican fans in opposition to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Latinos! Latinos! Chill before ICE come get us,” the rapper joked at one point while performing “Taki Taki.”

“Mexicans in the building?” Cardi asked elsewhere during the concert. “Bitch, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they asses. Bitch, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, bitch.”

Homeland Security didn’t find Cardi’s remarks funny and made a scathing reference to her past escapades as an exotic dancer in a tweet on Thursday (February 12).

“As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” the organization tweeted.

The tweet alludes to Cardi admitting to having drugged and robbed men in their hotel rooms when she worked as a stripper before establishing herself as a rapper. The Grammy winner initially made the comment during a 2019 Instagram Live stream before doubling down in a series of tweets and returning to the topic again while on X Spaces last month.

Cardi didn’t hold her tongue after Homeland Security clapped back and questioned the organization on their hesitance around the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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