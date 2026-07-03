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Wednesday marks two years since the day George Floyd, 46, was murdered by a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Trace William Cowen
After Derek Chauvin was sentenced to over 22 in prison, people took to social media to voice their opinion on whether or not the punishment fit the crime.Brad Callas
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to TK years in prison after being convicted in the murder of George Floyd.tara mahadevan
After a two-week trial, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges after a jury found him guilty in the murder of George Floyd.Brenton Blanchet