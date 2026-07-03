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Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Applauds Minneapolis for Protesting ICE: 'Y'all N***as is Not P*ssy'

Bardi has been openly critical of ICE’s immigration tactics.

tara mahadevan126 days ago
Dave Chappelle in a beige coat and sunglasses, standing outdoors among a group of people, some wearing masks.
Pop Culture

Dave Chapelle Lays Flowers at Alex Pretti Memorial in Minneapolis

The comedian was in Minneapolis to perform two shows.

tara mahadevan150 days ago
Nicole Curtis
Pop Culture

What Did Nicole Curtis Say to Cause HGTV to Cancel ‘Rehab Addict’?

The home renovation show was slated to air Season 9 this month.

tara mahadevan155 days ago
Don Lemon in a suit and glasses speaks at a podium with "Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center" signage.
Life

Don Lemon Has Been Taken Into Custody by Federal Agents, Attorney Says (UPDATE)

Lemon's attorney said he was arrested over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a church in Minnesota.

Joe Price169 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/2/22-Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, a proponent of a bill to to ban abortion in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy, asks questions of Dr. Samantha Deans of Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida a during the Senate Health Policy Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. "Trump Accounts" are a portion of recently passed tax and spending legislation where the federal government will deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028 once parents sign their children up while filing their income taxes. 
Life

‘Latinas for Trump’ Co-Founder Ileana Garcia Slams Government Over ICE Raids: ‘It’s Gone Too Far'

The Florida state senator believes that the uptick in ICE arrests will cause President Trump to lose the midterms.

Jaelani Turner-Williams170 days ago
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Jimmy Kimmel in a suit and tie, standing in front of a yellow backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Calls Out U.S. Government Over Alex Pretti Murder: ‘This Has to Stop'

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an impassioned opening monologue after Alex Pretti was murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

tara mahadevan171 days ago
billie
Music

Billie Eilish Calls Out ICE in Acceptance Speech: 'We're Seeing Our Neighbors Being Kidnapped'

The singer previously shared a post on Instagram Stories that called ICE a "federally funded and supported terrorist group."

Jose Martinez178 days ago
A memorial with a photo of Renee Good, surrounded by flowers and a pride flag, on a frosted surface.
Life

New Video Shows What Transpired Moments Before Renee Good's Fatal ICE Confrontation

The new video shared by the DHS shows the minutes before Renee Good was killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Alex Ocho187 days ago
FBI agents surround a maroon Honda SUV with yellow crime scene tape in a snowy area.
Life

ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman in Minneapolis, Mayor Frey Demands ICE 'Get the F*ck Out' of City

An ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis prompting condemnation from the city's officials.

Mark Elibert191 days ago
A Delta Air Lines aircraft on the runway, showing the front section with the logo and nose landing gear.
Life

Delta Co-Pilot's Dramatic Arrest in San Francisco: What Happened?

The pilot’s name was not immediately made public.

Trace William Cowen354 days ago
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A person in a blue hoodie and backpack walks toward a crashed airplane on a snowy runway, with smoke and people nearby.
Life

'It's Not Enough': How People Are Reacting to $30,000 Payments to Delta Crash Passengers

According to Delta, the payments come with "no strings attached."

Trace William Cowen512 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Tyka Nelson arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Prince's Younger Sister, Tyka Nelson, Has Died at 64

Tyka, whom was Prince's only full sibling among the musician's eight siblings in total, passed away on Monday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams619 days ago
Three dancers on stage in matching bodysuits and boots, performing a routine
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Gifted Ring by Fan at Show: ‘I Do’

The 3-time Grammy winner graciously accepted her fan's 'proposal' during the opening date of the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis.

Jaelani Turner-Williams792 days ago
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Called ‘Reverse Sammy Sosa’ After Debuting Extreme Tan at NBA Game

Rodriguez’s tan is inspiring references to Sammy Sosa, ‘Tropic Thunder,’ and Black History Month.

Alex Ocho874 days ago
Life

Officer Under Investigation After She Was Allegedly Exposed as OnlyFans Model During Traffic Stop

The officer was outed when she pulled over a man who was subscribed to her NSFW page.

Joshua Espinoza1016 days ago
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Thomas Lane is seen wearing a mask at a court appearance
Life

Thomas Lane Gets 3-Year Sentence for State Charge in George Floyd's Murder, Another Cop Pleads Guilty (UPDATE)

The former Minneapolis police officer previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the murder.

Trace William Cowen1395 days ago
A mural of George Floyd is painted outside the Cup Foods in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Life

Two Former Cops Convicted in George Floyd's Death Sentenced to Prison

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted in the death of George Floyd.

Joe Price1451 days ago
Thomas Lane is seen walking into court
Life

Thomas Lane Sentenced to 2 and a Half Years Behind Bars for Violating George Floyd’s Constitutional Rights

Lane and other officers involved in George Floyd's 2020 murder were previously convicted on federal civil rights violations in connection with the killing.

Trace William Cowen1457 days ago

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