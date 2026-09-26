The Best Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller For 'Marvel's Wolverine'

If you’re like us, you’re taking breaks from dreamcasting the rest of Marvel’s X-Men with rounds of Marvel’s Wolverine, which offers one of the best Wolverine video game experiences to ever hit a console or arcade cabinet. Whether you’re there to truly dive into the plight of Logan and the mutants or just trainspotting Easter eggs, there’s a lot for you to get into in Marvel’s Wolverine, but…what if you wanted to continue that experience? Sony’s got you covered! On September 15, 2026, they dropped a range of Marvel’s Wolverine-themed consoles, controllers, and covers; we got our hands on the Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller in the Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow colorway, and it’s everything we needed (and more).

If you haven’t used a DualSense Controller for some reason, you really should catch up. It’s just it; from the trigger sensitivity to the Mute button built into the controller, it really is just everything you need, and now, in Battle Yellow, you may actually feel like Wolverine—claws not included. (Although, it looks like Wolverine got a few good swipes at it, which are dope details in the design.)

Get a good look at that Marvel’s Wolverine detailing; it’s like Wolverine slashed this Controller a few times:

It’d look really dope with the Marvel’s Wolverine edition of the PlayStation 5.

The DualSense Wireless Controller retails for $84.99 and can currently be acquired from wherever quality PlayStation 5 accessories are available (unless it’s out of stock, which is a very real possibility). Controllers this dope don’t sit on shelves for long!