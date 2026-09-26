Pop Culture

The Best Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller For 'Marvel's Wolverine'

It looks like this DualSense Controller already got SNIKT'd!

DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition
Sony

If you’re like us, you’re taking breaks from dreamcasting the rest of Marvel’s X-Men with rounds of Marvel’s Wolverine, which offers one of the best Wolverine video game experiences to ever hit a console or arcade cabinet. Whether you’re there to truly dive into the plight of Logan and the mutants or just trainspotting Easter eggs, there’s a lot for you to get into in Marvel’s Wolverine, but…what if you wanted to continue that experience? Sony’s got you covered!

On September 15, 2026, they dropped a range of Marvel’s Wolverine-themed consoles, controllers, and covers; we got our hands on the Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller in the Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow colorway, and it’s everything we needed (and more).

If you haven’t used a DualSense Controller for some reason, you really should catch up. It’s just it; from the trigger sensitivity to the Mute button built into the controller, it really is just everything you need, and now, in Battle Yellow, you may actually feel like Wolverine—claws not included. (Although, it looks like Wolverine got a few good swipes at it, which are dope details in the design.)

Get a good look at that Marvel’s Wolverine detailing; it’s like Wolverine slashed this Controller a few times:

It’d look really dope with the Marvel’s Wolverine edition of the PlayStation 5.

The DualSense Wireless Controller retails for $84.99 and can currently be acquired from wherever quality PlayStation 5 accessories are available (unless it’s out of stock, which is a very real possibility). Controllers this dope don’t sit on shelves for long!

Related Stories

PlayStation
Pop Culture

LISA Teams Up With PlayStation for Limited Edition DualSense Controller Release 

The PlayStation drop includes a merchandise collection designed in partnership with the BLACKPINK member.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
A PlayStation 5 DualSense controller with a custom blue and purple design, featuring the Roman numeral VI on the touchpad.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Commemorated With Limited-Edition PlayStation 5 Controllers: Get a Closer Look

The unstoppable hype continues ahead of the Rockstar title's November launch.

Trace William Cowen24 days ago
Marvel's Wolverine
Pop Culture

'Marvel's Wolverine': The Complex Review

If you accept the pain, it cannot hurt you.

Kevin Wong17 days ago

Trending

1
MusicKanye West Joins Chris Brown and Usher for Surprise Performance in Los Angeles
2
MusicScarface Revisits 2Pac Milwaukee Incident: 'He Wanted to Fight Everybody'
3
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 6 Things We Learned From Episodes 3 and 4 of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
4
MusicJay-Z Calls Kanye West 'One of the Most Brilliant Creatives' in HBO Docuseries
5
StyleThe 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
6
StyleThe Return of Wu Wear: Everything to Know About Wu-Tang Clan's Clothing Brand

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App