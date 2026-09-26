Sharon Stone on Sydney Sweeney Novig Ad: 'It's Up to Her to Take Responsibility'

Earlier this month, The Housemaid star was announced as the face of the campaign for the sports betting platform and was controversially shown nude and in suggestive poses in the "Just Sports" ad .

Sharon Stone continues to be a "champion" for women in sports amid the spectacle of Sydney Sweeney's Novig campaign .

Stone, who starred alongside Sweeney on the third and final season of Euphoria, was asked about the controversy at Variety's 2026 Power of Women, per People.

"I think that it's up to [Sweeney] to take responsibility for her actions, not up to me to judge her for her actions," Stone told the outlet. "It is up to me to be a cheerleader for the women who have made it through and become champions in women’s sports."

Stone shared her disinterest in denigrating women's sports "to get men's attention so they can gamble."

Last year, as backlash built around the alleged eugenics message of Sweeney's American Eagle jeans campaign, Stone supported the actor by telling Variety that "it's okay to use what mama gave you."

Some female athletes, however, didn’t take kindly to Sweeney's image in the Novig campaign. Water polo player Tilly Kearns, boxer Skye Nicolson and swimming champion Ariarne Titmus were among those who objected to the visual.

"I can't describe how infuriated I feel," Titmus wrote on her Instagram Story, per The Guardian. "Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is, teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity."