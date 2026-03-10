Music

Cardi B Uses Oxygen Tank Backstage In Denver

The Mile High City is nicknamed that for a reason.

Cardi B
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B let the world know how difficult it was to perform in Denver by sharing a video using an oxygen tank backstage.

The rapper hit the Ball Arena in Denver on March 9th for her Little Miss Drama tour. She had an unforgettable, sold-out show that fans raved about online. But what fans initially didn’t see was her struggling to breathe because of the city’s elevation.

“Denver is fucking different, bitches,” she said in an Instagram Story video of her backstage gasping for breath, using an oxygen tank. Written on top of the video were the words, “Bitch this air ain’t no joke.”

Cardi’s comments are due to the fact that Denver sits at a whopping 5,280 feet in elevation (thus its official nickname, the Mile High City). There’s 17% less oxygen there than at sea level, with thinner and drier air that is so different than what some people are used to.

In other Cardi news, the rapper recently spoke on Ming Li, Nicki Minaj's younger half-sister, being at one of her shows.

While at the show, Ming Li addressed the years-long beef between Minaj and Cardi on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Pick a side? No side who said u can’t love both? Yall just want a drama that ain't nobody but the fans gonna say.”

Cardi addressed the situation on X spaces, speaking briefly about the Baddies Gone Wild star being at the show, but not mentioning her by name.

"I feel like she needs guidance, she’s a young girl," Cardi said. "If somebody comes to see me and there’s no issue, I don’t wanna play nobody in their face and try to be funny if they’re not on that type of time."

Cardi added that she’s “too grown” to be “beefing” with someone Ming Li’s age (20 years old).

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