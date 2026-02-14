Cardi B Blames Concert Fall on 'Government' After Homeland Security Diss

Cardi B has laughed off a recent stage fall by blaming it on "the government" after arguing with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security online. On Friday (February 13), the Grammy winner was performing at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, when she fell off her chair while rapping to her "Thotiana" remix verse. Cardi is currently on her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off earlier this week. In videos from the show, the Am I the Drama? artist quickly recovered from the spill by dancing suggestively on the floor with two male dancers. She then skipped to the end of the stage and performed the remainder of her verse.

"That was the government!" Cardi shouted to the audience. The rapper would later share on X that she "planned" the fall before joking that the video was AI-generated.

The playful remark about the government goes back to the beginning of Cardi’s tour, when she threatened to "jump" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents officers who were in attendance to arrest immigrants. "Mexicans in the building?" Cardi told her audience in Palm Desert’s Ascrisure Arena. "Bitch, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they asses. Bitch, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, bitch." Homeland Security didn’t find humor in Cardi’s comments and dragged up her controversial past as an exotic dancer. "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," the account posted. In 2019, Cardi recalled during an Instagram Live session that she had drugged and robbed men in their hotel rooms while working in a strip club.