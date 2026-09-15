Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Says Marriage Isn’t a ‘Good Idea’ for Him: ‘I’m Good Just Being Free’

The 'Why Did I Get Married?' filmmaker revealed that he hasn't been on a date in thirty years.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tyler Perry speaks onstage as the cast of "Why Did I Get Married Again?" visit SiriusXM Studios on September 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Tyler Perry says writing the Why Did I Get Married franchise convinced him he will never marry out of fear of getting divorced.
  • The entertainment mogul admitted to feeling comfortable “being free" after watching friends being impacted financially by divorce.
  • Perry credited starting therapy at age 54 and raising his son with
  • In the same TODAY interview, Perry confirmed he is "officially moving to Puerto Rico" in early 2027 to spend more time with his 11-year-son, Aman.

Tyler Perry doesn’t see marriage in the cards.

The filmmaker, who ironically directs and stars in the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, discussed his outlook on settling down in the Monday (Sept. 14) episode of TODAY. Just days prior, Netflix premiered the franchise’s third installment, Why Did I Get Married Again?

"When I wrote the first [installment], I thought, you know, marriage might be a good idea at some point, but at this age, I'm like, no, that's not a good idea for me," Perry said around the two-minute mark of the video below. "So, no, won't be any marriage for me."

After joking that it was the Why Did I Get Married? franchise that made him reserved about walking down the altar, Perry cited his friends that have been financially impacted by divorce.

"It's not the marriage that bothers me, it's the divorce," the media mogul continued. "Everybody that I know that did well and went broke, it was because of a divorce. So I'm good just being free."

Elsewhere in the interview, Perry said he hasn’t been on a date in thirty years. The media mogul, who shares an 11-year-old son, Aman, with his former partner Gelilia Bekele, shared his plans to relocate to Puerto Rico. “It's time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son and just take it all in," Perry said.

The Why Did I Get Married? saga began in 2007, starring Perry, Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Michael Jai White, Malik Yoba, Tasha Smith and more.

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