Sneakers

More Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17s Rumored to Drop in 2027

Here's what to know about the upcoming Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Lows.

Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low
Two Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Lows are rumored to drop in 2027. Via @Easyotabor

Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Infinite Archives founder Isimeme "Easy" Otabor on a pair of Air Jordan 17 collabs arriving in 2027. News of the purported project was first shared by @Kicksfinder on X.

The pair of Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Lows is currently expected to drop in spring and will include the “Varsity Red” (style code: JA8018-101) and “Varsity Purple” (style code: JA8018-100) colorways. Both styles are expected to be similar to the unreleased Air Jordan 17 Low samples that were shared by Easy on social media last year, as pictured here. The sneakers are equipped with a sail leather upper offset by a black mesh ankle collar and differentiated by the red or purple trim on the midsoles.

At the time of writing, the release of the two Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Lows for 2027 has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.

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