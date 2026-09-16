Pop Culture

Law Roach Says There Was ‘No Shade’ After Odessa A’zion Appears to Pull Away From Him on Red Carpet

The 'I Love LA' appeared to distance herself from the stylist and media personality as he leaned in for a picture.

Los Angeles, CA - September 14, 2026: Odessa A'zion,, left, Law Roach, and Zendaya walk the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Law Roach told The Shade Room that his viral Emmys red carpet pose with Odessa A'zion and Zendaya wasn’t intended to be shady.
  • The moment happened at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, where A'zion leaned away as Roach stepped in during a photo pose.
  • The popular stylist plans to soon have lunch with the Marty Supreme actress.

Law Roach has cleared on the air on his perceived awkward moment on Emmys red carpet with Odessa A'zion and Zendaya.

While social media users debated the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards moment, where it appeared that the I Love LA star leaned away from the stylist while taking pictures, Roach denied that was the case. He addressed the clip in a statement given exclusively to The Shade Room, saying that he and A’zion had a friendly exchange during the event on Monday (Wednesday 14).

"We were laughing," Roach told the outlet. "I'm having lunch with her this week. There was no shade there."

According to AOL, lipreader Nicola Hickling determined that Roach called A'zion "gorgeous," she replied, "You're just saying that," and Roach laughed before whispering to Zendaya, "I just love her."

While A’zion was not a nominee during this year’s Emmys, she presented the award for Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series alongside her I Love LA co-star Rachel Sennott. Zendaya, who’s a two-time Emmy winner, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, which was won by Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn.

Zendaya’s former show, Euphoria, lost in all seven categories the series was nominated for this year.

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