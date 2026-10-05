Too $hort Apologizes for Saying He’ll Go to Diddy’s Welcome Home Party: ‘I Do Not Condone Abuse'

Too $hort has issued an apology after saying he’d pull up to Diddy’s welcome home party when he’s released from prison.

“I was a little insensitive with my words,” the Bay Area rapper said in a video shared on Instagram. “I said that I didn't condone what he did to Cassie, but I would go to his party if he came home, and I really didn't know the full extent of the case. I did not know that there were a lot of women who had claimed that they had been abused by Puff Daddy, and how it affected them. I do not condone abuse in any kind of way. Not emotional, not physical, not sexual, and I don't support anybody that does it.”

The rapper explained a lot of people reached out to him or expressed their disapproval of his comments, and said that he has read more about the allegations against Diddy.

“I do not support abuse or abusers,” he continued. “And I just want to say I'm sorry for putting those words out there. If anything I said hurt anybody, I really do regret it… When I say I'm going to go to his party, I was talking about the parties that he throws for his friends, not any party where it's fucking baby oil or some goddamn sexual shit. I've been to dozens of his parties and never once have I seen a naked person or a sexual act. … I hope that when my brother comes home that he has grown.”