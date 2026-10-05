Music

Too $hort Apologizes for Saying He’ll Go to Diddy’s Welcome Home Party: ‘I Do Not Condone Abuse'

The Bay Area rapper admitted he was a "little insensitive" with his recent comments.

Rapper Too Short performs at halftime during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries during Round One Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs on September 27, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Jack Arent via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Too $hort apologized for saying he would attend Diddy’s welcome-home party, calling his comments “a little insensitive” and stressing that he does not condone abuse or abusers.
  • The rapper said he had not understood the full extent of the allegations and clarified that he meant Diddy’s regular gatherings with friends, not parties involving sexual activity.
  • Diddy is serving a 50-month prison sentence and currently has a projected release date of Jan. 21, 2028.

Too $hort has issued an apology after saying he’d pull up to Diddy’s welcome home party when he’s released from prison.

“I was a little insensitive with my words,” the Bay Area rapper said in a video shared on Instagram. “I said that I didn't condone what he did to Cassie, but I would go to his party if he came home, and I really didn't know the full extent of the case. I did not know that there were a lot of women who had claimed that they had been abused by Puff Daddy, and how it affected them. I do not condone abuse in any kind of way. Not emotional, not physical, not sexual, and I don't support anybody that does it.”

The rapper explained a lot of people reached out to him or expressed their disapproval of his comments, and said that he has read more about the allegations against Diddy.

“I do not support abuse or abusers,” he continued. “And I just want to say I'm sorry for putting those words out there. If anything I said hurt anybody, I really do regret it… When I say I'm going to go to his party, I was talking about the parties that he throws for his friends, not any party where it's fucking baby oil or some goddamn sexual shit. I've been to dozens of his parties and never once have I seen a naked person or a sexual act. … I hope that when my brother comes home that he has grown.”

Too $hort’s apology comes after he indicated that he would happily attend a welcome home party for Diddy when he finishes his 50-month prison sentence. "I'm going to the Puff Daddy coming home party," the Oakland rapper said on an episode of The TMZ Podcast, hosted by Towanda Robinson. He did, however, say that he did not condone the 2016 surveillance footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Diddy’s projected release date has been repeatedly pushed up, his earliest release date is now Jan. 21, 2028.

Related Stories

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper Too Short performs at halftime during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries during Round One Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs on September 27, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sean Combs and King Combs pose in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
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