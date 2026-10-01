Charlamagne Says Inmates Who Talked to Press About Diddy’s Prison Life 'Sound Like Disgruntled Hoes'

Officials reportedly returned Combs, who is serving a 50-month sentence and awaiting an appeal decision, to the Special Housing Unit while they investigate the allegations.

The men claimed Combs paid fellow Fort Dix inmates for massages, specially cooked meals, cleaning and laundry while also accessing contraband phones and alcohol.

Charlamagne Tha God dismissed the four former inmates behind the report on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged prison perks as “disgruntled hoes” and questioned their motives.

Charlamagne tha God is weighing in on the former inmates that spoke about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged prison perks to the press. On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Breakfast Club, the media personality reacted to NBC News’ report that cited four men who claimed to have spent time in Combs’ unit inside New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix. The sources alleged that the disgraced mogul paid other inmates to receive massages, -cooked meals, contraband phones, and alcohol. “They sound like disgruntled hoes that probably ran through him,” Charlamagne said near the 23-minute mark in the audio linked below.

The NBC News report, published on Thursday (Sept. 29), cites four men who said they were housed in Combs' unit at FCI Fort Dix, and who also alleged the 56-year-old had fellow inmates clean his toilet and shower area. Charlamagne also reacted to images that surfaced of Diddy with a cell phone from inside t prison. “You know what's crazy? Imagine telling on me having a cell phone while you record me with your cell phone," Cha said. Combs is serving 50 months behind bars after his 2025 conviction on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution, charges that followed his acquittal on sex-trafficking and racketeering counts. He was moved to Fort Dix in October 2025. Combs is now headed back to the Special Housing Unit at Fort Dix while officials look into the claims in the NBC story, per TMZ.