Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste Break Up Six Months After Getting Engaged

Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste have announced that they’re parting ways just months after welcoming their first child together.

On Friday (October 2), Cinco posted a statement to his Instagram account, sharing that he and Baptiste have "decided to go our separate ways for now."

"There's no bad blood, no big story behind it, and we have nothing but love and respect for each other," the post continued. "Most importantly, we'll always be a family and continue showing up together for our daughter, so you'll still see us all together from time to time."