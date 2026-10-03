Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste Break Up Six Months After Getting Engaged

Key Takeaways
- Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste announced that they have decided to go their separate ways, stressing that there is no bad blood between them.
- The streamers said they will remain a family and continue co-parenting their daughter, Raine Willow-Dominique Parker, who was born in May.
- Their split comes about six months after Cinco proposed during the couple's livestreamed baby shower in March.
Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste have announced that they’re parting ways just months after welcoming their first child together.
On Friday (October 2), Cinco posted a statement to his Instagram account, sharing that he and Baptiste have "decided to go our separate ways for now."
"There's no bad blood, no big story behind it, and we have nothing but love and respect for each other," the post continued. "Most importantly, we'll always be a family and continue showing up together for our daughter, so you'll still see us all together from time to time."
The streamers began dating in 2025 and announced that they were expecting a child last December. In March, Cinco proposed to Baptiste during a toast during their baby shower, which he live-streamed. Their daughter, Raine Willow-Dominique Parker, was born in May.
While both streamers are known for their content both collaboratively and separately, they came to prominence while vacationing in Italy with DDG and India Love last year.
In the same year, a woman with Baptiste's forename was mentioned in alleged 2024 text messages sent to DDG by his ex, actor-singer Halle Bailey. As the messages alleged that DDG was having an affair, Baptiste would deny that she was sexually involved with the streamer and rapper.