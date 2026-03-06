North West Samples Kanye West’s “Coldest Winter” In Latest Music Preview

During the stream, North was seen in the studio playing back the beat, which features the core melody of “Coldest Winter” and a snippet of vocals from her father.

During a recent stream, North West shared a preview of what she’s been working on, and fans quickly picked up that she sampled the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s “Coldest Winter,” a song that appeared on Ye’s 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak. The original track, which interpolates Tears for Fears’ “Memories Fade,” is a tribute to Ye’s late mother, Donda West .

The stream comes not long after North reportedly signed a record deal with Gamma. The 12-year-old has already indicated that she’s got a keen interest in music, having released her debut self-produced single, “Piercing On My Hand,” just last month. She’s also previously appeared on three tracks alongside her father, rapped in Japanese on FKA Twigs’ “Childlike Things,” and produced a song for British rapper Skaiwater.

The record label she’s reportedly signed to is owned by former Apple executive Larry Jackson. The company also partnered with her father to release his forthcoming 12th studio album, Bully. Launched in 2023, Gamma bills itself as a "modern media and technology enterprise" and works closely with artists including Usher, Sexyy Red, Mariah Carey, rising R&B star JayDon, and Snoop Dogg.

In a recent interview with Complex, Kim Kardashian spoke at length about how proud she is of her 12-year-old daughter. "She loves producing music and wanted to share it with the world and isn’t afraid if people will like it," she said. “She’s like her dad in that if she likes it, that’s enough for her, and she doesn't really care about outside opinions. I’m proud of her for that, for releasing music, having fun with it, and doing it her own way.”