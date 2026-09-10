'Marvel's Wolverine': The Complex Review

Let's start with the violence, which lives at the heart of this game. We see humans enact violence against mutants in numerous contexts: as innocent bystanders, as weapons against other mutants, as dehumanized lab experiments. And Wolverine is there to repay blood with blood. A superhero like Spider-Man invariably takes the high road, choosing mercy for people who may not deserve it. Wolverine is not that guy, and the game makes no attempt to mold him into a "proper" superhero. He feels some guilt for his actions, but never enough to stop committing them or take pleasure in them—lucky for us players.

Blood flows freely in Marvel's Wolverine. The developers punctuate every slash, every gunshot, with a generous spurt of the red stuff. We see adamantium claws driven through torsos and into and out of people's faces. We see numerous, multiple stab wounds for each enemy; Wolverine quadruple-taps to ensure that the dead victim stays dead.

Wolverine visibly takes damage; we see his flesh ripped away and burned away, sometimes all the way down to his adamantium skeleton. And thanks to his healing factor, we then see the muscles and sinews knitting themselves over the bones, followed by the skin forming over that. It's vivid, and if you have a weak stomach, it's bracing.

It's so explicit, in fact, that the developers created a gore option in the accessibility menu. You can individually toggle the blood, the dismemberments, and the damage on Wolverine's body to suit your threshold. The game will then pixelate the particularly gory bits in the cutscenes, such as when Sabretooth rips a guy's head off with his bare hands. But don't get it twisted; this game is not for children, even with those guardrails in place. A claw through the middle of someone's face, regardless of whether there's accompanying blood, remains exactly that.