Drake's OVO Celebrates University of Alabama, Other College Football Teams in New Collection

Friday (Sept. 11), OVO launches its new Campus Collection, featuring pieces emblazoned with the colors and insignia of the University of Alabama . OVO-ified Crimson Tide pieces included in the new collection include hats, quarter-zips, hoodies, and more.

The full collection also finds the University of Miami, Penn State University, and the University of Georgia being well-represented. Florida’s own Loe Shimmy, fresh off an appearance on Drake’s Habibti track “I’m Spent,” is seen modeling some U of M pieces in a recently unveiled campaign.

The latest from OVO, co-founders of which also include Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib, follows word that Authentic Brands Group has acquired a majority stake in the intellectual property of the brand. As we reported in August, Drake retains a “significant ownership stake” of his own as part of the deal and will continue shaping the brand’s “creative vision” moving forward.

“We’re just a couple kids from Toronto who started something we believed in,” Drake said in a statement shared with Complex at the time. “Here we are 20 years later, same kids with bigger dreams. Authentic and VNCE are the perfect partners to help us continue to grow.”

Next up for the 6 god is the mysterious Fear of Missing Out. To be clear, no one seems to know what, exactly, FOMO is going to be, but a special streaming event has been set for Sept. 15 on YouTube.