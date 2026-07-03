Method Man

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A man with short dark hair and facial hair, wearing a brown suit and patterned tie, poses against a textured background.
Music

Tom Hardy to Release Rap Album Under 'Frankie Pulitzer' Alias With Czarface

The project is also set to feature appearances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and EL-O.

Joe Price22 days ago
Method Man.
Music

Method Man Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Voting Bots: 'It's Not Fair'

Wu-Tang Clan are in the running to be inducted as part of the 2026 class, but the Ticallian Stallion thinks bots are impacting the voting process.

Will Lavin106 days ago
Oliver "Power" Grant
Music

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Dead: Method Man, Raekwon, More Pay Tribute

Power was instrumental in the creation of the Wu-Wear clothing brand.

Trey Alston143 days ago
Method Man in a colorful jacket. Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child in studded outfits.
Music

Method Man Says Destiny's Child Sent Him Flowers After His Apology for 2004 Awards Show Snub

Meth revisited the story, explaining how a tense moment with Destiny’s Child ended almost 20 years later with an unexpected gesture of forgiveness.

Mark Elibert179 days ago
MABLETON, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Rapper Method Man performs onstage during James Evans Living Legends concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on October 5, 2025 in Mableton, Georgia. American rapper Tupac Shakur aka 2Pac attends a gala in honour of actor Mickey Rourke at Nello's, in New York.
Music

Method Man Recalls Landing a Feature on 2Pac Song Unknowingly, Says Biggie ‘Never’ Mentioned It

Method Man was featured on 1996 2Pac track "Got My Mind Made Up," which was originally supposed to be a Dogg Pound collaboration.

Jaelani Turner-Williams186 days ago
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Two images side by side: Left, Method Man in a cap and t-shirt with a towel; Right, Drake in a brown jacket at an event.
Music

Method Man Questions What Drake's "Wu-Tang Forever" Has to Do With the Group

While Meth thinks that Drake is "a dope artist," he still felt a bit confused about why the 2013 track was named after the iconic hip-hop outfit.

Joe Price221 days ago
Diane Martel.
Music

Diane Martel, Pioneering Music Video Director for Mariah Carey, Method Man and More, Dead at 63

Martel’s work spanned genres and generations, directing videos for some of the biggest names.

Will Lavin302 days ago
Mariah Carey Surprises Fans With 'Type Dangerous' Remix EP Feat. Method Man & More
Music

Mariah Carey Surprises Fans With 'Type Dangerous' Remix EP Feat. Method Man & More

Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Luísa Sonza are also on the EP.

Bernadette Giacomazzo370 days ago
Album cover for Method Man's "Tical" with two black vinyl records shown.
Music

Method Man's 'Tical' Album - How to Buy on Vinyl

The vinyl version of Meth's debut album is available now at the Complex Shop.

tara mahadevan446 days ago
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Ernie Johnson Jr. in a suit with a colorful bow tie, next to a group photo of Wu-Tang Clan members in vibrant streetwear.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Tour Trailer Features Epic Voiceover by Ernie Johnson

All nine living members of the crew are slated to join the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour.

tara mahadevan502 days ago
Method Man performs onstage at 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park
Music

Method Man Denies Accusation He Punched His Daughter's Ex 7 Times in the Face at Staten Island Gym

A DCPI spokesperson confirmed to Complex that the rapper was not arrested in connection to the alleged incident.

Joshua Espinoza547 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sit on a rooftop. Snoop Dogg is wearing sunglasses and a plaid shirt.
Music

Dr. Dre and Snoop Link for Hilariously Grisly Short Film f/ 50 Cent

50 Cent makes a cameo in the new short, led by prolific music video director Dave Meyers.

Trace William Cowen582 days ago
Jordan Howlett holds a microphone while laughing and pointing at something off-screen with flowers in the foreground.
Pop Culture

Meet Jordan The Stallion, TikTok's Fave Old-Looking Gen Zer

Jordan Howlett talks about going from a D1 baseball player to a popular video creator, linking up with Kevin Hart and Method Man, and why he looks so old.

Levi Winslow618 days ago
Method Man
Pop Culture

Method Man Opens Up About His Bouts of Depression: 'It Never Really Goes Away'

Method Man revealed to Fat Joe in an episode of 'Fat Joe Talks' that he deals with 'bouts' of depression.

Trey Alston651 days ago
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Split image of Method Man and Diddy.
Music

Method Man Disagrees With the Idea That Diddy’s Indictment Means the Downfall of Hip-Hop

Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering earlier this week.

Jose Martinez666 days ago
method man
Music

Method Man on Being Labeled a Sex Symbol: 'I Love the Admiration' But It 'Gets Awkward'

In a 'Men's Health' cover from 2023, he said he is "not a sex symbol."

tara mahadevan667 days ago
Method Man talks at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, July 2024.
Music

Method Man Says He Doesn't Get Royalties From Streaming

He also expressed some concern about the rise in artificial intelligence.

Joe Price695 days ago

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