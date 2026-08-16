Turk Shares Hot Boys Reunion Footage With Lil Wayne Ahead of Cash Money-No Limit Tour

Turk has the Hot Boys back in the same room, and Lil Wayne is part of the reunion. On Friday (August 14), Turk shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing himself alongside Wayne, Juvenile and B.G. during what appeared to be a rehearsal session. Mannie Fresh was also among those in the room as the New Orleans crew ran through music together. "Too Many Legends," Turk captioned the post alongside several fire and smoke emojis. The footage captures the group rehearsing together inside a studio. Another image offers a wider look at the room as the Cash Money veterans gather with musicians and others. Exactly what they're preparing for remains unclear.

The reunion comes ahead of the upcoming Cash Money and No Limit joint tour, raising the possibility that the session could be connected to the trek. However, neither Wayne nor Turk has been officially announced as part of the tour's lineup. Master P announced the Cash Money and No Limit tour in June, billing the run as "Two Empires. One Stage. One Time." "The fans have been waiting for a tour like this for a long time," Master P said at the time. "We came from New Orleans and built something the world had never seen before — movements that changed music, hip-hop culture, and the business forever." The 17-city arena tour is scheduled to begin in September and features artists from both of the influential New Orleans labels. Juvenile, B.G., Mannie Fresh, Master P, Birdman, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend, Choppa Style and Mr. Serv-On are among the announced acts, with Boosie Badazz joining as a special guest. Wayne's appearance in Turk's new footage is particularly notable because, in addition to not currently being listed as part of the tour, he was similarly absent when Cash Money and No Limit faced off during their Verzuz battle at ComplexCon in Las Vegas last year.