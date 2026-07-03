Raekwon

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Illustration of a Nas with sunglasses and a jacket, under the text "Legend Has It... Feature Presentation."
Music

Nas Drops New Project Collecting His 2025 Feature Verses and Commentary on the Collabs

The album consists of his guest verses across the 'Legend Has It...' album series.

Joe Price126 days ago
Nas and Raekwon
Music

Nas Shares ‘Original’ Version of Raekwon Collaboration “The Omerta”

The previously unheard version of Raekwon’s track includes a verse long rumored to contain shots at Jim Jones.

Jose Martinez126 days ago
Mobb Deep
Music

Mobb Deep Go "Against the World" on First New Song Since Prodigy's Death

The song will appear on their new album 'Infinite' that drops in October.

Trey Alston307 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Raekwon attend Busta Rhymes "The Fuse Is Lit" EP Release With Dinner Sponsored By Hennessy at TAO on November 18, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Raekwon Thanks Busta Rhymes for 'Saving My Life' In Powerful Speech

The Wu-Tang Clan member said he was "proud" of the recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient.

Jaelani Turner-Williams338 days ago
Nas, Raekwon, Jim Jones
Music

Raekwon Says Nas Didn’t Blast Jim Jones on Original Version of “Omerta”: ‘This Ain’t No Diss Record’

Nas' verse was allegedly recorded a month before Jones' comments.

Trey Alston359 days ago
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A man wearing a New York Yankees cap, a Wu-Tang Clan hoodie, and a large chain necklace, standing in a hallway with dim lighting.
Music

Raekwon’s HashStoria Dispensary Shut Down Over Rent Dispute

The Wu member's business got kicked out of its Newark home amid a legal battle with the landlord.

Mark Elibert363 days ago
Raekwon
Music

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah Drop Trailer for Doc Chronicling Legacy of ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’

'Purple Tape Files' will feature appearances from Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Trey Alston401 days ago
A billboard advertising new albums by Nas, DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, Big L, and Raekwon against a clear sky.
Music

Mass Appeal Teases Albums From Nas and DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and More

The label has a new series titled 'Legend Has It...' that celebrates and spotlights some of the most influential artists of all time.

Mark Elibert456 days ago
Ghostface Killah wearing a white jacket and a New York Yankees cap, speaking into a microphone
Music

Ghostface Killah Reflects on Hearing Voices During Making of Classic 'Cuban Linx' Album

In a new interview with Touré, the Wu-Tang rapper spoke candidly about the issue, which later led to his diabetes diagnosis.

Trace William Cowen734 days ago
Music

DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'

The track features 200 rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Brad Callas984 days ago
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Music

Steve-O Recalls Raekwon Threatening to Knock Him Out Onstage for Disrespecting Ol’ Dirty Bastard

The 'Jackass' veteran pulled a naked stunt during an ODB tribute in 2006, and Raekwon gave him two options: apologize or get a beatdown.

Mark Elibert1128 days ago
Raz Fresco's Animated Video for "The World Is Yours"
Music

Raz Fresco Brings 'Magneto Was Right' Series Back to Streaming, Drops New Video With Raekwon

After putting out his Marvelous Right Wrist album in July, Raz Fresco is now working on an animated movie featuring a video with Wu-Tang legend, Raekwon.

Louis Pavlakos1337 days ago
Kith founder Ronnie Fieg in hat
Style

Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg Is the Knicks’ First-Ever Creative Director

Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg has officially been named the first-ever creative director of his favorite basketball team, the New York Knicks.

Brad Callas1343 days ago
Chris Webber at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Life

Chris Webber Launches Players Only Cannabis Brand With Strain Collaborations From Quavo, Raekwon, and More

The Hall of Famer has officially rolled out Players Only, a premium cannabis brand that offers everything from flower and oils to apparel and footwear.

Joshua Espinoza1435 days ago

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