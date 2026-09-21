Drake Returns to Area 29 Strip Club in Houston for Surprise Visit

As seen in various videos circulating on social media, including one shared on Instagram by Erick Roberts , Drake pulled up to Area 29 in Houston on Sunday (Sept. 20). In the clip, he could be seen walking through the back of the venue, throwing up his hands as the caption read, “Welcome home.”

Drake has always shown love for Houston, Texas , and made a surprise appearance at one of the city’s most beloved cultural institutions: the strip club.

This is far from the first time Drake has visited the venue, which has continually shown love for the Canadian superstar on social media. In 2024, videos showed him throwing cash at dancers during a visit in October of that year. Another clip showed dancers with huge stacks of cash, indicating that Drake never skimps when it comes to hitting up the clubs.

His stint in Houston comes not long after he dropped a surprise new single, “Quebec.” On his official YouTube channel, Drake dropped several full-length music videos that were first teased in his FOMO short film, including the new track. The video shows the rapper dancing in front of Cam'ron's iconic custom pink Jeep, as well as a look at his extensive jewelry collection. Alongside that, he also shared videos for the Maid of Honour and Habibti tracks "Road Trips," "Classic," "Princess," and "True Bestie," starring Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.

The arrival of FOMO, an hour-long film featuring new music and new visuals for previously released songs, comes months after the May release of the 6 God’s album trilogy, which is composed of Maid of Honor, Habibti, and Iceman. FOMO featured cameos from streamer BenDaDonnn, model Winnie Harlow, NBAplayer Kevin Durant, along with Sexyy Red and Stunna Sandy

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