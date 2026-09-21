Music

Drake Returns to Area 29 Strip Club in Houston for Surprise Visit

As shown in videos circulating on social media, Drizzy recently pulled up to Area 29 in Houston, Texas.

Drake in a black leather jacket, smiling, with a blurred crowd in the background.
Mark Blinch via Getty Images

Drake has always shown love for Houston, Texas, and made a surprise appearance at one of the city’s most beloved cultural institutions: the strip club.

As seen in various videos circulating on social media, including one shared on Instagram by Erick Roberts, Drake pulled up to Area 29 in Houston on Sunday (Sept. 20). In the clip, he could be seen walking through the back of the venue, throwing up his hands as the caption read, “Welcome home.”

This is far from the first time Drake has visited the venue, which has continually shown love for the Canadian superstar on social media. In 2024, videos showed him throwing cash at dancers during a visit in October of that year. Another clip showed dancers with huge stacks of cash, indicating that Drake never skimps when it comes to hitting up the clubs.

His stint in Houston comes not long after he dropped a surprise new single, “Quebec.” On his official YouTube channel, Drake dropped several full-length music videos that were first teased in his FOMO short film, including the new track. The video shows the rapper dancing in front of Cam'ron's iconic custom pink Jeep, as well as a look at his extensive jewelry collection. Alongside that, he also shared videos for the Maid of Honour and Habibti tracks "Road Trips," "Classic," "Princess," and "True Bestie," starring Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.

The arrival of FOMO, an hour-long film featuring new music and new visuals for previously released songs, comes months after the May release of the 6 God’s album trilogy, which is composed of Maid of Honor, Habibti, and Iceman. FOMO featured cameos from streamer BenDaDonnn, model Winnie Harlow, NBAplayer Kevin Durant, along with Sexyy Red and Stunna Sandy

Shop Drake on Complex.

Related Stories

How A Degrassi Role Helped Aubrey Graham Become Drake
Pop Culture

How A Degrassi Role Helped Aubrey Graham Become Drake

Long before OVO, rap beefs, Billboard records and global superstardom, Aubrey Graham spent eight years growing up in the halls of Degrassi. Here’s how the role of Jimmy Brooks helped shape the artist who would eventually become Drake.

Christopher Turner23 hours ago
Drake.
Music

Drake's 'FOMO' Rollout Continues With Release of New Single "Quebec"

The Toronto rapper has finally released the track, which was first teased in his new short film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
(L-R) Trixx and Drake.
Music

Trixx Recalls Drake's Manager Paying Him $40 to Play One of His First Records at Toronto Club

The comedian said he would've played the early Drizzy record for free but took the cash anyway.

Mark Elibert3 days ago

Trending

1
MusicThe 20 Best Nu Metal Albums of All Time, Ranked
2
SneakersAdidas Adizero Adios Pro 5: Everything You Need to Know
3
MusicFat Joe Denies Dissing 50 Cent on Ja Rule's "New York"
4
MusicJim Jones Talks Ed Sheeran Controversy, Would Remain Tour Opener If 'That's Gang'
5
Pop CultureRobin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Calls Out Another AI Video of Actor: ‘Have Some Shame’
6
MusicFormer 'Source' EIC Pleads Guilty to Lying to Investigator in Fraud Case

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App