Trixx Recalls Drake's Manager Paying Him $40 to Play One of His First Records at Toronto Club

The comedian hyped the Boi-1da-produced track "like it was a new Jay-Z record," but the unfamiliar crowd just wanted the party to continue.

Trixx has recalled the time he was paid $40 to play an early Drake record at a local club. During a recent appearance on the TFU Podcast, the Toronto funnyman recalled his days working as a DJ before focusing on stand-up comedy. At the time, Drake was still largely known for playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi, and his manager was trying to get his music heard around Toronto.

Trixx said Drizzy's manager approached him while he was DJ-ing one night and handed him a burned CD. "He gave me one of those little burnt CDs," he recalled. "And then he goes, 'Hey man, just see if you could play it.' I was like, 'All right, man.' And as a DJ, I done heard this so many times."

About 20 minutes later, the manager returned and offered Trixx some extra incentive. "He goes, 'Man, I got $40 on me,'" Trixx said. "I go, 'You know, go give me the 40. I don't know how much I'm getting paid tonight. Give me the 40. I'll take the 40.'"

However, Trixx said he would've played the song for free. After listening through his damaged headphones, he realized the track was "Do What You Do," which appeared on Drake's 2006 debut mixtape Room for Improvement and was produced by Boi-1da. Trixx decided to make the moment feel as big as possible. He stopped the song already playing and grabbed the microphone to introduce Drake's record "like it was a new Jay-Z record." The crowd, however, wasn't nearly as excited. "I play the record and then I could literally see Drake and his boy looking, you know, watching everybody's reaction," Trixx recalled. "Everybody's standing there like, they don't know the record. They're like, 'Okay, can we get back to the party, please?'" Trixx said he and Drake remained cordial over the years but never becoming particularly close. He later experienced firsthand just how much Drake's profile had grown after attending one of his concerts in Edmonton. After Drake shouted him out from the stage alongside other people from Toronto, Trixx said his phone began blowing up. When he checked Twitter, he noticed something else had changed. "And there's a blue check mark beside my name," he said. "That was not there on the way to the concert, bro. That was not there."

According to Trixx, his friend summed up the sudden verification perfectly: "The power of Drake, man."