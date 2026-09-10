DJ Vlad Says N.O.R.E.'s Wife Is Threatening to Sue Him for Defamation for Calling Her 'White'

Amid their escalating feud, DJ Vlad has alleged that N.O.R.E.’s wife, Neri Santiago, is threatening to file a defamation lawsuit against him.
In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Vlad acknowledged the lawsuit accusing N.O.R.E. of sexual assault while also suggesting he’s facing litigation of his own. “I’ll be responding to the Nore sexual assault lawsuit by Nas’ baby mother Carmen Bryan in a video tomorrow,” he wrote. “I’ll also address Nore’s wife threatening to sue me for defamation in the same video.”
When one of Vlad’s followers asked if the accusations were in regard to him referring to Neri Santiago as “white,” he replied, “Apparently so.”
N.O.R.E. and Vlad have been going at it since the latter expressed his dislike of the former on an episode of Off the Record with DJ Akademiks. Vlad suggested the Queens rapper avoided doing a VladTV interview after he appeared on Drink Champs in 2024, despite them already agreeing to a quid pro quo situation.
“I always have a problem with people who, I do their show… When it’s time to return the favor, I get the bullshit,” he shared. “N.O.R.E., the bullshit, the runaround. … We got into a big back and forth, and he was like, ‘Call me the n-word, I know you want to.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, bro? I got more Black kids than you do.’”
N.O.R.E. responded by calling out Vlad for airing their issues on a public platform, and suggested that Vlad benefits from, and exploits, Black culture.
“Vlad TV, I don’t front on everybody, I fronted on you,” N.O.R.E. said. You actually tried to put Rick Ross in jail. That, in my world, you’re a rat. You benefit off of Black drama. You do. You are Jerry Springer. Now, he was like, ‘Yo, guys, charge him because he’s not going to do your interview!’ No, I’m not doing yours! I don’t like you. So, guess what? I played the game that you’ve been playing for years. Welcome to the motherfucking party.”
Since then, Vlad has suggested there’s a “dark side” to Drink Champs, and N.O.R.E. challenged Vlad to use a lie detector to prove he’s never used the n-word. N.O.R.E. was also hit with a civil lawsuit in New York accusing him of sexually assaulting Carmen Bryan, who has a child with Nas, during an incident at a Manhattan nightclub in 1999.