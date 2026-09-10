DJ Vlad Says N.O.R.E.'s Wife Is Threatening to Sue Him for Defamation for Calling Her 'White'

Amid their escalating feud, DJ Vlad has alleged that N.O.R.E.’s wife, Neri Santiago, is threatening to file a defamation lawsuit against him. In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Vlad acknowledged the lawsuit accusing N.O.R.E. of sexual assault while also suggesting he’s facing litigation of his own. “I’ll be responding to the Nore sexual assault lawsuit by Nas’ baby mother Carmen Bryan in a video tomorrow,” he wrote. “I’ll also address Nore’s wife threatening to sue me for defamation in the same video.” When one of Vlad’s followers asked if the accusations were in regard to him referring to Neri Santiago as “white,” he replied, “Apparently so.”

N.O.R.E. and Vlad have been going at it since the latter expressed his dislike of the former on an episode of Off the Record with DJ Akademiks. Vlad suggested the Queens rapper avoided doing a VladTV interview after he appeared on Drink Champs in 2024, despite them already agreeing to a quid pro quo situation.