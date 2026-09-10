Music

3-Month-Old Son of B2K Member Raz-B Dies

The vocalist shared his infant son, Astro Monte Thornton, with his wife, Mona Li.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Raz-B of B2K performs onstage during BETX Main Stage at the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic

B2K member Raz-B unexpectedly lost his infant son this week just three months after his birth.

According to TMZ, the vocalist and his wife, Mona Li, are mourning the sudden death of their son, Astro Monte Thornton. The couple also share a daughter, Versai Carter Thornton. Details about Astro’s passing have not been disclosed.

In June, Raz-B celebrated Father’s Day with a montage of him spending time with his family, along with footage of Astro’s birth.

“Living in the moment so this is a day late. We Thank you for all you do!” the caption read. "Thank you for your love, commitment and generosity for us and those you care for. Thank you for protecting us, being our safest place and our forever hero!”

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