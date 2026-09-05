Boosie Badazz Accuses DJ Vlad of Being 'Obsessed With Turning Blacks Against Each Other'

"VLAD KEEP BRINGING ME UP ON HIS INTERVIEWS NOW ITS WITH CHARLESTON WHITE SMH. YOU OBSESSED WITH TURNING BLACKS AGAINST EACH OTHER," Boosie wrote. "YOU OBSESSED WITH TURNING BLACKS AGAINST EACH OTHER."

On Friday (September 4), the Baton Rouge rapper took to X to air his frustrations with the controversial media personality.

Boosie Badazz has called out DJ Vlad for talking about him to Charleston White during a new VladTV interview.

"THIS DUDE USE TO TALK ABOUT CHARLESTON WHITE LIKE A DAM DOG. U WOULD THINK HE HATED CW HOW HE WOULD TALK BAD ABOUT THIS DUDE," Boosie continued. "HE WAS OBSESSED WITH HATIN CHARLESTON WHITE. NOW THEY BESTFRIENDS😂😂N CW REALLY THINK VLAD FUCK WITH HIM 😂U HIS LAST HOPE 😂VLAD GIVING HIM CRUMBS N TALKING BOUT HIM WHEN HE LEAVE OUT THE ROOM SMH CW SHOULD TAX HIS ASS SMH N TELL HIM U WANT CASH ‼️HE MAKING YALL PAY TAXES WITH THEM CHECKS 😂."

Boosie’s comments came in direct response to Vlad's latest interview with White, in which the two talk about Boosie — specifically his current relationship with Vlad and whether the interviewer would ever work with him again, as well as Boosie’s current beef with Rod Wave over sampling older Boosie records without compensating him as the rapper saw fit.

The rift between Boosie and DJ Vlad traces back to April, when Boosie went live and announced he was done with the platform after a disagreement over his interview fee.

The two sides gave conflicting accounts of the rate. Boosie maintained he had only requested "$5,000 more," while Vlad said the actual gap was $10,000 to $15,000 above the existing rate. Vlad also noted that Boosie's per-video viewership had slipped roughly 10 to 15 percent from a pandemic-era peak near 6 million views.

When Vlad called back to say he couldn't meet Boosie's proposed $35,000 rate, he said Boosie "called me cheap and hung up on me."