N.O.R.E. Blasts DJ Vlad, Challenges Him With Lie Detector Test To Prove He’s Never Used the N-Word

N.O.R.E. has an ultimatum for DJ Vlad.

The rapper called into called into Hot 97's Mornings With Mero on Thursday (Sept. 3) to propose a solution to his ongoing feud with the YouTuber.

“There's a lot of problems going on in this world right now, but I don't want to call with a problem, I want to call with a solution,” N.O.R.E. said over the phone, as seen in the clip linked above. “There's a guy out there who earns a lot of money off Black culture.”

N.O.R.E. then offered to pay for a lie detector test to find out whether Vlad has ever used the N-word. The rapper proposed three specific questions for the polygraph test: whether Vlad has ever used the slur in his life, whether he used it in an earlier period, and whether he has used it within the last 10 years. [It should be noted that the American Psychological Association says that “scientific evidence suggests that polygraph tests are not a reliable and valid way to detect deception.”]

“You see those pictures of him being a wigger? Him looking like a wigger? Him sounding like a wigger? You see those pictures of him bent over a Cadillac?” N.O.R.E. said, as the Mornings with Mero co-hosts burst into laugher. “A Cadillac is known [as] a Black man car. So he's doing everything Black. Let's just say: how many times have you used the N-word when you used to dress … like Ali G and B-Rad G from Malibu’s Most Wanted.”