N.O.R.E. Blasts DJ Vlad, Challenges Him With Lie Detector Test To Prove He’s Never Used the N-Word

N.O.R.E. has an ultimatum for DJ Vlad.
The rapper called into called into Hot 97's Mornings With Mero on Thursday (Sept. 3) to propose a solution to his ongoing feud with the YouTuber.
“There's a lot of problems going on in this world right now, but I don't want to call with a problem, I want to call with a solution,” N.O.R.E. said over the phone, as seen in the clip linked above. “There's a guy out there who earns a lot of money off Black culture.”
N.O.R.E. then offered to pay for a lie detector test to find out whether Vlad has ever used the N-word. The rapper proposed three specific questions for the polygraph test: whether Vlad has ever used the slur in his life, whether he used it in an earlier period, and whether he has used it within the last 10 years. [It should be noted that the American Psychological Association says that “scientific evidence suggests that polygraph tests are not a reliable and valid way to detect deception.”]
“You see those pictures of him being a wigger? Him looking like a wigger? Him sounding like a wigger? You see those pictures of him bent over a Cadillac?” N.O.R.E. said, as the Mornings with Mero co-hosts burst into laugher. “A Cadillac is known [as] a Black man car. So he's doing everything Black. Let's just say: how many times have you used the N-word when you used to dress … like Ali G and B-Rad G from Malibu’s Most Wanted.”
“If you can't do that, then take everybody Black and Latino off of your website for a week, and let's see where your website stands.”
The rapper also brought up Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ recent guilty conviction in the 2Pac murder trial, pointing to how Keffe D gave interviews on Vlad’s platform.
“Look how many people come to my show and they leave on vacation, they go on tour. They go on VladTV and they leave on probation. They leave with an ankle monitor. They are literally calling him the feds. They are literally calling him a detective, and this is who we support?” he said.
He continued, “I respect the people who get paid for it because I don't want to tell you how to pay your rent your mortgage, your car note … If you getting that, go ahead and coon away from here on out. You know that you're a coon standing next to a person who loves Black women but won't post a Black woman. And loves Black drama but won't be involved in Black drama.”
The dispute traces back to N.O.R.E. canceling a scheduled VladTV sit-down, after which Vlad went on Akademiks' podcast and called N.O.R.E. a "snake." N.O.R.E. addressed that grievance bluntly in an earlier public response: "If I say yes on Monday and I say no on Wednesday, that is on me. I owe you nothing." He also told Vlad on Drink Champs, "I did to you what you did to our culture, I bent you over, and I f**ked you.”
The tension spilled onto X on September 1, with N.O.R.E. repeatedly branding Vlad "Vladren," a portmanteau of the DJ's name and "Karen," while posting older photos of Vlad in hip-hop fashion.
Vlad, for his part, said that N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs has a “dark side,” criticizing the rapper for having guests on the show imbibe who had histories of issues with substance abuse, mentioning Lamar Odom and DMX specifically.