Dior, A24 Announce Partnership With Video Starring Sabrina Carpenter as Jonathan Anderson

Dior and A24 have announced a unique partnership with a video starring Sabrina Carpenter as Jonathan Anderson, and they’ve recruited The Moment director Aidan Zamiri to weave the tale. “This is the start of an exciting partnership built around artists and storytelling,” Anderson, who has served as Dior’s creative director since last year, said of the newly unveiled collaboration on Thursday (Sept. 10). “Putting two creatively driven worlds side by side — you start to see what they pull out of each other that neither could've found alone. That’s where the interesting stuff happens.” Anderson also appears in the Zamiri-helmed video, playing, fittingly, himself. He’s joined in the stars-as-Anderson lineup by Camille Cottin (Stillwater), Josh O’Connor (Disclosure Day), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Sophie Wilde (Digger), and Carpenter.

“He tightens his jaw a lot, so I imagine that must make it harder,” Carpenter, trying to find her inner Anderson, says at one point in the announcement short. Elsewhere, O’Connor inquires about the “soul” of the designer while trying to find his own way into the character. Dior and A24 are billing their team-up as “a new creative collaboration bringing together film, fashion, and theatre.” The two-year partnership will center on the Cherry Lane Theatre, an off-Broadway space in New York that became a part of the larger A24 portfolio in 2023. Serving as the formal launch of the partnership is a special evening at Cherry Lane, with Anderson tapped to design the costumes for the Zack Winokur-directed Both Ends, a one-off performance featuring Justin Vivian Bond.

Among A24’s upcoming projects is PRIMETIME, a Lance Oppenheim-directed drama starring Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen. Another Oppenheim title, You Can See Everything, counts Nathan Fielder as co-director and is also slated for release later this year. It centers on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who’s currently in prison.