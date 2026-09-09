N.O.R.E. Accused of Sexual Assault by Carmen Bryan, Who Says She Stopped Jay-Z From Confronting Him

N.O.R.E. is facing a civil lawsuit in New York accusing him of sexually assaulting Carmen Bryan, an entrepreneur who has a child with Nas.

The 20-page complaint reviewed by Complex describes an alleged incident that took place at a crowded Manhattan nightclub in 1999 where the rapper (born Victor Santiago) was promoting his sophomore album.

“He approached her while visibly intoxicated. He did so without invitation, permission, or consent,” reads the lawsuit, noting that Bryan did not “invite” the rapper to touch her nor had she “consented to any sexual contact.”

“What began as an unwanted approach immediately became a sexual assault. In the thick of a crowded nightclub, with music pounding, bodies moving, and patrons close enough to see, Santiago forced himself onto Ms. Bryan,” the lawsuit continued. “Santiago forcibly grabbed intimate areas of Ms. Bryan’s body in full public view. Using significant physical force, Santiago seized Ms. Bryce, bypassed her undergarments, and committed an act of non-consensual digital penetration. He did so in the presence of Ms. Bryan’s friends and other nightclub patrons.”

Bryan claims that N.O.R.E. ignored her repeated pleas to stop, but she was allegedly “overpowered” by the rapper. She also alleges that he only stopped “after third parties intervened.”

After Bryan and her friends left the nightclub, N.O.R.E. and two acquaintances allegedly followed them outside while making crude comments and saying, "Don't you know who I am?"

From there, Bryan claims that N.O.R.E. recognized and her and immediately apologized once he saw her "under the clarity of the streetlights."

"Carm, I didn't know it was you," the rapper allegedly said. "You're always doing something different with your hair."

Elsewhere in the complaint, Bryan claims she disclosed the purported assault to Jay-Z, who allegedly “threatened to confront” N.O.R.E. personally. However, she supposedly insisted that he not act on her behalf out of fear of “escalation.”

A few weeks after the alleged assault, at a private Father's Day and birthday celebration for their daughter held at the home Bryan shared with Nas, Bryan claims N.O.R.E approached her alone in the kitchen and apologized again, supposedly reiterating he didn't realize it was her.

Bryan claims that the news of Cassie Ventura's civil lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs triggered her trauma, causing her severe insomnia, appetite loss, and made her seek weekly therapy for flashbacks.

In March 2026, Bryan says she sent formal pre-suit settlement notices with a response deadline of May 1. N.O.R.E. allegedly "denied knowing" Bryan, leading her to pursue her lawsuit.

In a statement shared with Complex, Bryan's attorneys said N.O.R.E. "acted with a blatant disregard for her dignity, safety, and bodily autonomy."

"Immediately following the assault, after being confronted under the streetlights outside the venue, Santiago claimed he did not know who she was when he grabbed her, stating in substance, 'Carm, I didn’t know it was you'—a reaction he later repeated. When formal legal notice was served, his response was to claim that he did not know her at all," read the statement.

"This shifting defense exposes a disturbing reality: the implication that a woman’s bodily integrity only matters if her name or identity is recognized. It forces us to ponder the countless nameless women who have been subjected to similar assault, battery, and public humiliation in male-dominated entertainment spaces.

"No woman signs up to be assaulted. The assertion that an assault is excusable—or simply did not happen—because a perpetrator failed to recognize his victim strips women of their fundamental humanity," the statement continued. "Ms. Bryan is coming forward not only to demand accountability for the lasting trauma and public humiliation inflicted upon her, but to challenge the culture of entitlement that treats women's bodies as collateral damage."

Bryan demands a jury trial and is seeking unspecified compensatory, emotional distress, and punitive damages.