10 Best Backup Quarterbacks in the NFL, Ranked

The first game of the 2026 NFL season demonstrated the importance of a capable backup quarterback.

When Sam Darnold limped off the field with a right hip injury on Seattle’s first possession of the game, the defending Super Bowl champions turned to veteran Drew Lock, a former second round pick who’s started 28 games in his seven-season career.

Lock went on to complete 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown, and, most importantly, no turnovers in the Seahawks’ 13-10 win over the New England Patriots.

The backup quarterback quandary is the same for every NFL fanbase: if your starter is a star, you never want to see the No. 2 guy. Meanwhile for teams whose starting quarterback isn’t producing, the backup instantly becomes a fan favorite.

The most famous backup quarterback stories are well-known—Tom Brady subbing in for an injured Drew Bledsoe, Nick Foles leading the Eagles to a championship, Kurt Warner going from bagging groceries to piloting the Greatest Show on Turf. But the reality for most QB2s is a lot of holding the clipboard and bouncing around from team to team—think of names like Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Teddy Bridgewater.