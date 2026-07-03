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DJ Vlad attend the Hot 107.9's 18th Annual Birthday Bash at the Philips Arena on June 15, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

DJ Vlad Says He’ll Take $15M Offer Sophie Rain Declined From NBA Player, Offers His ‘Anal Virginity’

In an interview with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain, Vlad appeared shocked that she turned down a $15 million offer for her virginity.

Joe Price53 days ago
DJ Vlad with a beard and glasses in a patterned black suit and tie stands smiling in front of a gold curtain.
Music

DJ Vlad Jokingly Claims Roc Nation Bribed Him to Frame Tory Lanez in 2020 Shooting Case

Mocking conspiracy theorists who believe Lanez was framed, the YouTuber sarcastically claimed Jay-Z paid him $50,000 a month in Bitcoin to support Megan Thee Stallion.

Alex Ocho152 days ago
(L-R) DJ Vlad and Kid Cudi.
Music

DJ Vlad Hits Back at Kid Cudi, Labels Him a 'Cokehead'

The pair are going at it over claims Jim Jones was responsible for kicking off Cudi's career.

Trey Alston174 days ago
(L-R) Jim Jones and Kid Cudi.
Music

Jim Jones Responds to Kid Cudi 'Day 'n' Nite' Claims: 'No One Ever Heard of You'

The Dipset Capo claims Cudi wasn't offered a record deal until he remixed the Cleveland star's breakout hit 'Day 'n' Nite.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams175 days ago
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(L-R) Kid Cudi, DJ Vlad and Jim Jones.
Music

Kid Cudi Lashes Out at DJ Vlad for Attributing "Day n Nite" Success to Jim Jones

The Cleveland artist held nothing back, calling Vlad "a bum" for his take.

Joe Price175 days ago
50 Cent and Irv Gotti
Music

50 Cent Responds to Resurfaced Irv Gotti Criticism: 'Why Would He Say Such Nasty Things About Me?'

The hip-hop moguls beefed for over two decades until the latter's death last February.

tara mahadevan186 days ago
Keke Palmer and Blueface
Pop Culture

Blueface Explains Why He Got More Face Tattoos in Prison: ‘I Ain’t Got No Job Interview’

During the rapper's prison stint, photos and videos emerged online that showed him sporting a lot of fresh ink.

tara mahadevan207 days ago
(L-R) Blueface and Drake.
Music

Blueface Shares Theory on Why His Drake Collab Never Happened

The L.A. rapper believes the Canadian superstar might have viewed him as "competition."

Shawn Setaro238 days ago
DJ Vlad and Rory Farrell
Music

DJ Vlad Dubs 'New Rory & Mal' Worst Podcast Out, Slams Rory for Being 'Trash'

Farrell recently made headlines after old racist and misogynistic tweets resurfaced.

tara mahadevan239 days ago
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Split image of 6ix9ine and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Music

6ix9ine Claims He Asked Diddy Why He Never Got a 'Freak Off' Invite

The rapper reportedly shared a jail housing unit with Sean "Diddy" Combs and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Jose Martinez275 days ago
(L-R) Gloria Velez and 2Pac.
Music

Gloria Velez Recalls 2Pac Protecting Her During 'Aggressive' Confrontation: 'He Calmed Everything'

"When 'Pac moved, people shift and they listen," Velez said of the late rapper.

Trace William Cowen281 days ago
DJ Vlad in a dark suit with a beard; Nicki Minaj in a floral dress with a plunging neckline, set against a floral backdrop.
Music

DJ Vlad Says He 'Couldn't Think of a Good Comeback' for Nicki Minaj's 'Very Little Albino Dick' Dig

“I think it went over most people’s heads,” Vlad said of Nicki's disparaging remark.

Trace William Cowen283 days ago
6is9ine and Trippie Redd
Music

6ix9ine Recalls Having Trippie Redd Jumped in 2017: ‘I Pled Guilty to This Sh*t’

Tekashi later testified to the attack during his federal racketeering case.

tara mahadevan299 days ago
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Charlamagne Tha God
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Tha God Admits He Cheated on His Wife in 2016: 'I Want My Energy Right'

"Faithful Black men don’t cheat," the radio host said.

Trey Alston314 days ago
Charlamagne tha God and Tyla
Music

Charlamagne tha God Denies Ruining Tyla's Career With Race Question, Says Label Didn’t Prepare Her

Tyla's self-identification as a "Coloured" person has caused quite a stir over the years.

tara mahadevan323 days ago
DJ Vlad, with a beard and glasses, smiling, seated in front of a drum set.
Music

DJ Vlad on Why His Interviews Sound Different With Black Guests: ‘You Somehow Turn Into a Chameleon’

The interviewer explained to Aries Spears why his style of speaking might sound different with his white guests.

Alex Ocho325 days ago

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