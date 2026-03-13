Music

50 Cent Explains Why He Deletes So Many Posts: 'Don't Want Your Ugly Ass Face on My Page'

Fif is known for trolling other rappers on his Instagram page, but he's also known for deleting many of his provocations.

50 Cent wearing a New York Yankees cap and a gold chain, smiling at an event.
Kelley L Cox via Getty Images

50 Cent has offered an explanation for why he deletes so many of his trolling posts on his always-active Instagram page.

In a video shared on his IG, soundtracked by his Power: Origins theme song that disses T.I. and Tiny Harris, Fif was seen sitting on a couch as he tossed money at the screen.

“If I put up a post and take it down is because I don’t want your ugly ass face on my page,” he wrote in the caption for the brief clip. “I’m the algorithm PUNK!”

In other posts shared on his Instagram, he offered a stern warning to anyone who gets in his way or does him wrong.

“I am the algorithm anyone who chooses to go against the grain will suffer,” he wrote in one post.

“I am the algorithm I predict a storm will hit, no one will ever forget,” he added in another.

It’s unclear whose “ugly ass face” he’s referring to, but it could be any one of the countless rappers he’s currently beefing with. It could be the entire crew of the Let’s Rap About It podcast—which is hosted by Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous—T.I. and Tiny Harris or any of their children, Rick Ross, or even Papoose. That’s not even the full list of rappers that 50 Cent has been trolling on social media, so there’s no shortage of potential people he’s referring to.

He’s gotten himself into plenty of issues with other artists throughout his career, especially as of late, with all the shots he’s been firing at T.I. and his family. Two of T.I.’s children, Domani and King Harris, have gone so far as to release diss tracks directed at him.

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